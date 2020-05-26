March 12 was the last time we saw a competition being played at the KHSAA level when the girls’ Sweet 16 was going on.

While we’re not any closer to competition happening in the immediate future, steps were made on Thursday during the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting for sports to return in some sort of fashion June 15, with the dead period of no one allowed on school campuses lifted starting June 1.

During the meeting that was open to the public on KHSAA’s YouTube channel with over 2,300 viewers at one point, matters were discussed regarding the return to high school sports.

Some of the biggest takeaways from the meeting went as follows:

— Standard mandatory dead period (June 25-July 9) has been eliminated. The mandatory dead period is often used to give schools, coaches and athletes a break from competition and workouts, but since things have been halted since the middle of March, the Board of Control deemed it necessary to eliminate the normal dead period time that stretched from late June to early July. This was the most discussed topic during the meeting, with opinions varying. In the end it was opened for a vote, where dismissing the period was passed by a 13-5 vote of yes. Proponents for eliminating it stated these student-athletes need to get with their coaches and teammates to bring about some positivity in their daily lives and they’ve been sidelined enough. Others against it felt that it could create the pressure of “voluntary” workouts/practices not being “voluntary” and the possibility of being passed up if they don’t attend or already had vacations planned during this period.

— Athletes can meet with coaches starting June 1 w/no physical activity. This is the first step of progress for sports to start back up for KHSAA athletics, meaning coaches and the student athlete can meet on campus and start getting acquainted with each other for the upcoming seasons. “Let’s get these kids back to their coaches, sooner rather than later,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said during the discussion. No workouts/training/practices are allowed and social distancing measures must be met (no more than 10 people at a time). This gives the opportunity for new or current coaches to be able to meet with their team and lay out prospective plans for the summer. This time will also be used for administrators, athletic directors and coaches to get on campus and work on precautionary measures gathering PPE and making plans. The dates are now June 1-June 14 for when workouts, training and practices are allowed, the right measures are in place. Also allows the student-athlete to get their sports physicals during this period for the upcoming seasons.

— June 15 workouts can begin with social distancing measures taking place (no more than 10). No sports activities can happen before June 15th, per the governor’s orders. But when June 15 hits, Workouts may begin under state guidelines. Workouts in high-contact sports and practice in low-contact sports allowed.

— On June 29, competition in low-contact sports can begin; no prospective dates yet set for competition in high-contact sports, which can do “specialized drill training.” Tackett stated guidelines for the resumption of these competitions will come at a later date.

— KHSAA board passes motion of policy interpretation that it will not grant an extra year of eligibility specifically due to COVID-19.

Tackett began Thursday’s meeting by reiterating the KHSAA is a “state actor” under the direction of the Board of Education.

“Contrary to the belief of a lot of people out there, we don’t have the authority to do our own thing,” Tackett said.