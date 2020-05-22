MRS. FRAYSURE

All too often I wonder why a kid hasn’t committed anywhere to play at the next level or doesn’t last long in college with the coach response of, “I don’t think he wants to continue the sport anymore.”

Burned out, tired, mentally drained from the game they grew up playing.

If there’s anything positive to come from COVID-19, it could be the love for sports to be rejuvenated.

Don’t get me wrong, fanatics existed before and fanatics will exist after. Maybe this pandemic and the time off will bring the realization to the student-athlete to not take the sport they’ve grown up to play and love for granted. Maybe a break is what they needed to recharge the batteries.

Take basketball for example. The game is now basically a year-round cycle. High school season starts in October. Practices and training run through November with the start of the regular season usually the last week of November, first week of December.

That season lasts until late February, early March, depending how far teams go.

Come April, it’s AAU time. Live periods throughout the month with practices a day or two a week and then usually get a breather come May.

June comes, time to get back with the high school team for summer camps. Some teams will play up to 20 or 30 games in this month to get as much action on the floor as possible.

Then in July its back on the AAU scene for a couple of weekends before the quiet period begins in August, giving the student-athlete a little time off, but also expected to attend workouts at high school for their school team as school begins.

I’m not knocking it, each kid, coach, parent, etc., has that decision to play as much as they want, nearly anytime when they want and where. But based off that timeline, there’s barely a three-month period where games or required training aren’t involved. For those that specialize, it’s nearly a year-round sport.

Maybe that burns someone out if they do it the first 18 years of their life and they lose the love of the game when it comes time to continue playing in college or deciding against it. Maybe this break with the pandemic from the required regimen of training or games breaks that and makes one more appreciative of the sport they play.

Personally, I fall on the fanatic side. If they’re playing Australian Rules Football and it’s on the TV at 1 a.m., I’m probably watching that. I’ve recently gained an addiction to Netflix, because…what else am I going to watch? The Last Dance (Michael Jordan doc) was great, so were some other series and documentaries I got to catch up on that I normally would not have because I’d most likely be watching sports. Not to mention it helps pass the time. Binge watching is real.

One thing is for certain and I’m sure plenty of others feel the same way, sports are needed in our lives. It helps bring the camaraderie, support and passion that fans share with one another. Sports bring the student-athlete discipline, structure and something to look forward to.

Sports have proven time and time again that it brings out emotions in you (especially me since i’m a Browns fan), but those emotions are much better than the emotions that come with a a mask debate or the next conspiracy theory that pops up on Facebook or Youtube.

The NFL Draft proved what we miss, it was the most watched draft ever, thanks in part to no other sports going on, but at least those few days in April gave us a sense of what it’s like to get back to a normal sports world.

We’re taking steps. We’re getting closer. More states are opening up, others are phasing back into it. Sports will be back soon in America. They already are in Germany with the German Bundesliga soccer league and Korea with the Korean Baseball League. Others are monitoring and chomping at the bit to get going as well.

But one thing to consider in light of all that’s gone on in the last few months, we miss sports and guarantee we won’t take them for granted moving forward.

Maybe we just needed a little break?