If at first you don’t succeed, drive drive again

May 22, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Uncategorized 0
Robert Roe

Hello there! You know what happens when you drop a roll of Mentos into a 2-liter bottle of Diet Coke? Right – it creates a spectacular soda geyser. Do you know what happens when something gets on my nerves again and again and I rant about it to you? That’s right, Perceptive Reader – you get another column about driving.

Motor Conveyance in our town and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic are pretty much the same. While some people follow the rules (wear protective masks, drive the speed limit), others do not (lick doorknobs, cough on open food and drive like maniacs).

The “New Normal” should more accurately be called the “Same Old Normal.” Due to Shelter in Place orders, the highways and byways have been less well-traveled. As a result, there have been reports that people are treating the emptier roads as their own personal raceways. Forget Sparta – Mason County is now the Racing Capital of Kentucky!

There was certainly no social distancing between the vehicles clotted together in front of me the other day. The Antique Vehicle Ride at King’s Island has faster machines than that Creeping Caravan of Combustion-Driven Cars. I swear, if they went any slower, they would have driving backward.

Which would have been no problem, if any of these considerate citizens had read their Driver’s Instruction Manual when they were 16 years old. If they had passed the written portion of their Driver’s License Test, they would have known that slower traffic keeps to the right lane. That issue has been broached in these pages before, and probably will again. Like falling off a log, repetition is the only way some people learn.

As I have gently reminded everyone before, we have a highway system of transportation across our region. Contrary to popular belief, we drive on roads, not the inbound tarmac from LaGuardia. If you would like to turn left in the foreseeable future, you do not need to taxi in the left lane five miles out. Don’t worry, Buttercup – there will be plenty of room for you in the left lane when it is time to turn.

And I am not even going to mention the driver who has an obvious lack of an exhaust/noise system. Screaming through town, bringing audio hell on earth. We must wear masks to avoid contracting the Coronavirus – is that any different from putting a muffler on your Deafmobile to avoid contracting busted eardrums?

One noticeable difference between this and previous screeds about how poorly people drive is that I have not once (until now) mentioned distracted driving from people texting/eating/solving jigsaw puzzles while behind the wheel. Is that a sign of personal growth?

So, while we have spent the last two months (actually two and a half) talking about safe interaction in public, I proffer a new topic of discussion with which to direct our attention. Let’s extend social distancing and safety measures to the two-ton pieces of metal that we hurtle across the asphalt every day. #TeamKentucky, #TogetherKentucky