MRS. TUMLIN

TOLLESBORO — Mrs. Jessica Hesler Tumlin, age 25, of Vanceburg, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 11, 1994, in Lexington, a daughter of Ronnie Simms of Maysville, and Edna Mae Hesler Adamson of Flemingsburg.
Jessica was a member of Canaan Holiness Church and she enjoyed making crafts, game nights and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by one godchild, Lucas Williams; her paternal grandfather, Charles Simms; and her maternal grandparents, John and Temple Hesler.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is survived by her husband of 10 months, Patrick Tumlin; one godchild, Brinley Williamson of Maysville; one brother, Kelly Black of Maysville; two sisters, Bethany Jarrell and Madyson Simms, both of Maysville; her paternal grandmother, Jean Buchanan of Maysville; five nieces and nephews; and several cousins and friends. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation and funeral service will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Tollesboro, with Brother Bryan Williams officiating.
Burial will follow in the Canaan Cemetery in Lewis County. Jason Thurman, Joseph Dodson, Austin Tumlin, Ronnie Simms, Jonathon Dodson and Maverick Harding will serve as pallbearers. Kelly Black, B.J. Mitchell, J.J. Hesler and Patrick Tumlin will serve as honorary pallbearers.
