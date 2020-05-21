MCTC Skills U Awarded Dollar General Foundation Grant

While the country was still in the Depression, the 1937 Flood “was a seminal event for those who lived through it and the community of Maysville. The town was forever changed. The years it took to rebuild took a toll on the community as did the changing national environment. Highways became the artery of business and life and major ones bypassed the area. The flood also spurred the development of housing and business ‘on the hill’.” The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center would like to take you on a field trip. You can walk it on a pretty day, or ride in your car if it is rainy- and you won’t have to worry about social distancing!

On July 12, 1949 Mayor Rex Parker turned the first shovelful of dirt for Maysville’s floodwall. The Federal government put up $6,150,000. Cost to the city, “which floated two bond issues, was $564,000.” Maysville, which had laid victim to 56 floods in 113 years, finally had a promise that it would never see such devastation again.

The Maysville Floodwall murals have become one of our biggest tourist attractions. Started in 1998 by Robert Dafford, one of the most famous muralists of our time, our murals celebrate several facets of our community’s history and famous residents. The most famous resident is on the mural we will start with to the right of Limestone Landing, behind The Ledger Independent on Limestone Street.

Rosemary Clooney: “A girl can possess a city’s heart” and Maysville’s heart will always belong to Rosie… and Rosie will live on in ours. Born in 1928, she lived at 331 W. Third Street. She went to St. Patrick’s School and Church on Limestone, where she was baptized, had her first communion and married both times. She started her stage career there in the 5th grade as the wicked step-mother in Snow White. Her voice earned her recognition as one of America’s premier pop and jazz singers. She made her singing debut in Cincinnati, Ohio on radio station WLW in 1941 at the age of 13. In 1953, Rosemary persuaded Paramount to have the premier of her movie debut for The Stars are Singing right here in Maysville. The town honored her with a parade. “The procession was headed by a pair of prancing Palominos, gala floats, color guards, drum and bugle corps, college and high school bands and countless other units” followed by Rosie in a convertible. The mural depicts Rosemary with her grandmother, Ada Guilfoyle, Mayor Rebekah Hord and her life long, childhood friend, Blanche Chambers. Dallas Queen drove the vehicle. The frame of the mural depicts the historic Russell Theatre (3rd Street) where the premier was held. Although segregated at the time, making sure her best friend was with her, she waited for the lights to go down and they both sat together. The mural also depicts Rosemary, her sister Betty, Blanche Chambers and Blanche’s sister singing on the street corner in downtown Maysville in the bottom left and a scene from White Christmas (1954) to the right, with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen. She was a star on radio, T.V., records and in Hollywood. She finally came home for good in 2002 and rests at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The next set of murals to the left of the Landings entrance, depicts the influence the Ohio River had on the development of Maysville.

The Bison Hunt: This mural shows a group of Shawnee Indians in the 1600s on a bison hunt in the middle of a harsh winter. Although your history books will tell you that these Indians lived in Ohio and came to the “happy hunting grounds” of Kentucky, there were in fact Shawnee and Cherokee Indians living right here in eastern Kentucky. (There were three paleo Indian villages at the Mason/Bracken County line.) Bison were plentiful in the Ohio River Valley region and “often moved over the noted game trails, now known as Buffalo Trace, southward to an area that is now called Blue Licks, for the salt licks”.

The Limestone Landing Mural: “The earliest settlers into Kentucky followed the Warrior’s Trail blazed by the indigenous peoples of North America. It was renamed the Wilderness Trail after Daniel Boone found this path through the Cumberland Gap. Following this trail into the interior of Kentucky, pioneers established the state’s first communities. Eventually, however, even Daniel Boone would come to the settlement founded by Simon Kenton and became one of Maysville’s original trustees.” The town was first called Limestone and was located where Limestone Creek emptied into the Ohio River. (You can see on the mural why it was given that name. The banks were pure Limestone which is a carbonate sedimentary rock that is often composed of the skeletal fragments of marine organisms such as coral, foraminifera, and mollusks.) “Following the river into the west was more popular and perhaps easier than crossing the mountains. Kenton’s river settlement and town on the hill, Washington, became prominent settlements in what became the first state in the west, Kentucky. From Limestone, pioneers followed the Buffalo Trace into central Kentucky, moved North into Ohio, and went on down river establishing river towns like Cincinnati and Louisville. As illustrated, settlers brought their slaves, families, and livestock to begin new lives. James Madison made a stop here in 1785. Virginia established two tobacco inspection warehouses at Limestone in the same decade. Due to the increase in population and influence, Virginia created Mason County in 1788. By the end of the decade it was reported that thirty flatboats a day were landing at Maysville.” (The image you see on the floodwall was inspired by the diorama found in our KYGMC Museum Center on 215 Sutton Street.)

The Visit of Lafayette and Clay: Within days of each other the great hero of the American and French revolutions, the Marquis de Lafayette, and one of the central political figures of the first half of the 19th century, Henry Clay, visited Maysville. “It was a testament to the importance of Maysville and provided a microcosm of the politics of the time. The mid 1820s was the end of the Era of Good Feelings. Lafayette represented that Era of optimism and patriotism.” It was May 21, 1825, and literally the town rolled out the red carpets for Lafayette supplied by a local industrialist, entrepreneur and real estate developer, John Armstrong, “The remaining Revolutionary War veterans in the area marched in the parade. No sign of partisanship was evident at the dinner for the great hero at Major Langhorne’s hotel. The visit of Clay the next day represented the change in the political scene. Clay was returning home after using his influence in the House of Representatives to elect John Quincy Adams President of the United States. Clay had been named Secretary of State and there were charges of a deal. Maysville entertained Clay with a public dinner and Clay expressed his appreciation to the community. His thanks were particularly heartfelt in light of the criticisms he had recently received. Later President Jackson would have some revenge on Maysville and Clay when he vetoed the Maysville Road bill in 1830.”

1850 Front Street View: “By 1850 Maysville had a population over 4,500 and was a center of trade. Dozens of steamboats brought goods and people in, and took products like tobacco and hemp out. Maysville had become the county seat in 1848. The growing population included new immigrants from Ireland and Germany. Industry was growing with new companies such as the Maysville Manufacturing Company. This scene shows the bustling landing at the foot of Sutton Street.” The Lee House is one the prominent brick buildings seen here, which still stands today. This was one of the hotels Henry Clay and other dignitaries chose for their overnight stays in Maysville. There is a copy of the Lee House Register in the permanent collections of the Wormald Gallery where Henry Clay has signed in to stay the night. It asks for his destination which he wrote “Heaven,soon, I hope”.

The Underground Railroad: “The dream of every slave was freedom. It was a dream seldom realized until emancipation and freedom came in the 1860’s. The Underground Railroad did manage to ferry some slaves to free soil. It is the subject of much oral tradition in the area with several houses believed to be stations on the railroad.” There were many abolitionists in our community. At the top of Sutton Street and 4th, where the Underground Railroad Museum is located now, was the Bierbower house. This house was a safe house where slaves were once hidden beneath the floor boards for safety. Both Bierbower boys fought for the Union Army and one son led the 124th Colored infantry. John Gregg Fee was born in Bracken County and was educated at Augusta College and eventually went on to found Berea College. He would preach his anti-slavery messages in Lewis and Bracken Counties. Arnold Gragston was born a slave on Jack Tabb’s farm in Germantown. He would row runaways across the river to famous “Station Master” Reverend John Rankin in Ripley, Ohio. Gragston was responsible for freeing 100-300 slaves while he remained in slavery. John Parker, African American mechanic and ex-slave, was also a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad and would row slaves back to Ripley, where he operated a foundry. Until the fugitive slave law in the 1850’s a slave was effectively free once they crossed the Ohio River. After the fugitive slave law, Canada became the ultimate destination for escaped slaves. Many slaves escaped without the help of others. Such a slave was Josiah Henson, “who escaped from a Mason County owner, and whose autobiography is said to have inspired Harriet Beecher Stowe’s book. Stowe herself was visiting one of her students in Washington and was said to have witnessed a slave auction at the Old Washington Court House. This event may have woven other stories of real people, such as the slave Eliza, into Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

Maysville River Front, 1900: “At the beginning of the 20th century, Maysville was a community in transition. Mule and horse-drawn streetcars ran through the streets which would soon be bricked. Many new buildings were built in the downtown area with multiple stories, cast iron, and other attractive architectural features. Famous entertainers like Buffalo Bill and John Philip Sousa performed at the Opera House, semi-pro baseball was played in town, and the showboat was a frequent visitor. This scene shows the river was still important but the railroad was increasingly becoming the choice for the movement of goods and people. These buildings are all gone and this view now shows the floodwall which you are viewing.”

The Germantown Fair: The “Old Reliable” Germantown Fair originated in 1854 in an open field owned by Simeon Walton with stables housing stock owned by Elijah Curren. It is one of the longest running fairs in Kentucky, only closing in 1942 and 43 for WWII. “During the summer preceding the first fair, a severe drought had prevailed. Sawed lumber could not be obtained by way of the Ohio River, as all navigation was stopped; and not only were all the mill streams dried up, but not even enough water remained at the mill sites to supply steam boilers. Water was hauled by A.J. Whipps from Humlong pond to the old shelter saw mill, near the present fair grounds to make steam to saw lumber from which was built the roofless amphitheater.” The mural depicts a scene from an Early era of the Germantown fair at its present site showing the arena. The first car showed up in 1904 selling rides for ten cents but was eventually banned because it scared the horses. The only non-livestock event in the 1920s was the baby contest. Since the 20s, the Cattle Parade has been a popular feature at the fair, an inspiring sight to see the arena literally full of the very best cattle of all breeds. The horse show is said to be ranked 2nd or 3rd in Kentucky. The Germantown Fair and C.L. Mains pioneered the first night fair in Kentucky. It was lighted with Delco light systems sold and serviced by C.L. Mains & Sons. There was a sign at the 1921 fair that read, “The Lord makes the sunshine, Kentuckians make the moonshine, C.L. Mains makes the Germantown Fair shine”. “The midway was adorned with artistic arrangements of booths, banners and rides including two Ferris Wheels with colored lights which made it a veritable fairyland.” There were vaudeville shows, medicine shows, games of skill like Baby Rack, Shooting Gallery, Jingle Board and Cane Rack and games of chance. The Merry-Go-Round, called “The Flying Dutchman” was propelled by man power by means of a crank.

Market Street: This mural depicts Market Street in the 1920s and 1930s. “It is obvious this street played an important role in the daily lives of adults and children alike.” You can see retail shops on both sides of the brick street, whose buildings still stand. The street cars and automobiles make their introduction to the community and in the center of it all is the Maysville Boys’ Band bandstand. J. Barbour Russell, “wholesale grocer and public-spirited citizen” was founder of the Maysville Boys’ Band, The Kentucky Cardinals, which was directed by Professor George D. Barnard. The band “gained a reputation which extended far beyond the boundaries of Kentucky.” Market Street has always played a large part in the social lives of the community and continues that tradition today.

Tobacco Barn: Long before the establishment of Kentucky, Native Americans utilized tobacco medicinally and ceremoniously. Settlers brought tobacco with them. In 1791, General James Wilkinson, with an agreement with the Spanish Governor of New Orleans, was one of the earliest exporters of Kentucky grown tobacco. In 1789-92, John Haley exported Kentucky tobacco to England and imported goods from England and France back to “bluegrass country”. “Tobacco from Kentucky outstripped in attention that from all of the United States, as well as Russia, Austria and Cuba at the (1853) World’s Fair in New York. A hogshead of tobacco from Tabb, Taylor, and French of Dover, stood bare, and some leaves were shown 3 ½ feet long and 2 feet wide, excelling in appearance and quality all others on exhibit.” In 1860, L. J. Bradford of Augusta, KY claimed to have been the first to experiment with and produce Kentucky White Burley. This mural depicts a tobacco barn and farmer looking over his field. Tobacco is a labor-intensive crop. Small family farms once grew tobacco on plots ranging from less than an acre to 3 to 5 acres. Prior to insecticides, farmers would hand remove green tobacco Hornworms. They would manually remove buds that grow between the stalk and stem called “suckers”. Farmers would “top” tobacco (removing the plants flower) by hand, which encouraged the growth of valuable leaves. In the fall, farmers would cut mature plants at the base, spear them onto tobacco sticks and hang them in the barn, where it would air-cure. Once cured, leaves are stripped from the stalk, separated by grades and tied into bundles by hand. “In the heyday of Kentucky’s tobacco production and auction sales, Maysville was the second largest burley tobacco market in the world, ranking second to Lexington.”

I hope you enjoy the beautiful murals and the history behind them. There are beautiful murals like ours in Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Portsmouth, Ohio; Covington, Kentucky; Jeffersonville, Indiana; and Paducah, Kentucky. These Ohio River mural projects can be reached within 470 miles one way.

Readers may email questions to Hixson@kygmc.org