Thanks for the memories

I am not so sure that as we age we get more and more sentimental but I am certain that it does help us to go there.

Maybe as we age and collect more memories each year as we go along becomes a major contributor. Whatever the reason or cause we all go to our memories even if we don’t want to, it is just human nature I suppose.

Now we all look back from time to time but maybe no more than when the day set aside each year and appropriately named “Memorial Day” takes its’place proudly on the calendar. You see we all take that day to first remember all of the veterans who served our country and in many cases gave their lives so that we all can celebrate this day in a country where freedom might possibly be our most favorite word to say. There will be parades in many communities and the veterans graves will be decorated with an American Flag. The cemeteries will receive twenty-one gun salutes to honor those who have passed and show that we indeed do remember them.

Maybe the most interesting part of this day is not just the parades etc. but it also gives us cause to remember much other than just that. I know that personally I recall those in my family and friends who have passed on. I do this with a good feeling as the people I remember left me with only good things that I want to recall. It just isn’t healthy to only recall bad memories. Surely, you can look back and see much more good than bad in your life. Or at least I hope so.

In my case, I was born the last in our family. Of course, there were my dad and my mom and then my sister Peg and my brother Ben an last but not least was me. I like to recall a lot of the times that we as a family were together and all of the good times and fun we all shared. I will long remember them and have no plans in ever forgetting them either. You see they all have passed as time will do and the only one left in my family is just me. However, I have all of those thoughts and memories to rely on so that I can still in one way stay in a connection with them. I don’t mean just them either but aunts and uncles along with my grandparents. I feel I had so many good neighbors and friends that I these days also miss as they too have passed.

I don’t mean to paint a sad picture of poor, poor pitiful me either. Actually, I am a very fortunate person in that I had so many friends and realities who left me with great thoughts of them and many events that they were in and I witnessed back in the day and now I can bring it forward and in the mind’s eye see it all happen again. No a person can’t just live in the past only. But it is a great thing to be able to recall. It seems that I have that ability to pull up moments from days gone by and on minutia topics.

I can recall my dad working on a tractor just adding oil, which is really a small thing to recall, but I think what he was talking with me about was what caught the moment. With my mom, I can recall her in the kitchen and singing a hymn as she is baking bread and I still can smell the fragrance. With Peg, I can see her seated at the piano and playing away and filling the room with the calming sound of the music. Peg was oblivious to those of us around as she was enjoying the music she made. (I enjoyed it too.) Now Ben was always hitting gravel with a tobacco stick or shooting baskets on a goal that was mounted two feet higher than regulation as that was where dad could put it and Ben saying the extra height helped him have a better arc on his shot.

Now not a one of those thoughts are by definition big memories but to me at this moment they are to me. I recall my neighbor Ed Maus bringing a huge feather pillow for a little boy to sit on when his ride with him sat on the toolbox was rough. I look to my grandma’s house and see her homemade coffee cakes cooling on the counter and her smile of satisfaction on how they turned out very good. I can of course go on and on recalling so much and on so many. I ask you all is that a bad thing? To remember those times when the odds were I was smiling at what I was watching and hearing? I really doubt that it is.

I really doubt that I alone am the only person with good memories. No, I feel that if we took the time to ask folks we would hear many stories of a time and an event with a loved one or neighbor that they remember. I feel that looking back is also helpful in us looking forward. You see the more we move forward the more we add to our list of good memories to recall. All of the memories and thoughts are just there to show we cared oh so much for the ones we no longer have at our sides. It is an odd thing but I have had a couple of times where I have heard some big news or have a problem that needs discussed and have thought to myself that I needed to call my dad or brother and then realize that no I can’t do that. For a slight moment, they having been a part of my life gave me cause to think that I once again could go back. No, we cannot go back except when we think back to a time that has past. The realization for a moment bummed me out but that is the way it is.

So here comes Memorial Day and a time to reminisce at least one more time. I am so happy and thankful that I have a good ability at recall. One more time to visit if only for a second or two but visit we will do. So on this day of thanking and remembering the Vets it is also a good time to just remember. So as Bob Hope used to say, “Thanks for the Memories!”

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about this youth and other topics. If you want to read more of his writings, he has two books for sale with much more in them. You can contact him at [email protected],com. Or write to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.