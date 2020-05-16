Plan with God, it provides comfort and security

“Now listen, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.” Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes. Instead, you ought to say, “If it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.” As it is, you boast in your arrogant schemes. All such boasting is evil. If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them. James 4:13-17

Most people like to have a life-plan, to a certain degree, granted some more than others, but planning is a semblance of control over our lives and our family’s future. Planning helps us plot goals, motivates us to push through unpleasant presents, hope for more, and challenge ourselves to try difficult things. Planning without God sends us towards selfish admission and eventual ruin, but planning with God provides comfort and security.

God wants the best for us. He has great plans established for us. God allows us to dream and plan, but He wants to be involved. If we get on the same page as God His good plans will come to fruition filling us with a sense of contentment and fulfillment.

Zealous planning can go awry leaving people with stockpiles of supplies or feelings of missed opportunities because they’d been too busy squirreling things away for future needs instead of seeing the present needs. Temperature and humble planning is wise, but profuse ad self-centered planning leads to excess, waste, and undue anxiety.

We live in an age where the migrating hunter-gather existence, in America anyway, is just not feasible, therefore planning in some degree is necessary. We plan to find the right careers, we plan to have homes and food and clothing and any other basic necessities or niceties. We plan for comfort and safety. God ordained that. What God doesn’t want is human planning to replace His lordship in our lives.

Planning can take on a nature of its own where we place our hope, security, and faith in the plan over the Plan Giver. Some of us find a feeling of control in the planning process. We are simply wired that way. Routines, plans, and goals help us focus. We find stability in the long-term objectives, but we must be careful as we can easily anchor ourselves to the plan and refuse to listen to God when He wants to shake things up. God doesn’t want stagnant, immobile, followers. God wants impassioned, brave, daring lovers of His spirit.

Budgeting is productive and wise. Dreaming is life-giving. Setting goals and timelines is refreshing. But planning without God is foolish and leads to disappointment and loss. God will lead us. God will make His plans known at the proper time. God will provide, even when things look uncertain, especially then! God gives us nudgings, alerting us when our course requires adjustment. He won’t give us the full picture, but He will alight our spirit letting us know we are on track with Him. We have to listen. We have to seek Him. We have to trust in His good plan.

We have to trust in His plan over ours, because we’d never predestine ourselves to go through hardships or trials, but God allows us to pass through them for the betterment of our character. We’d never willing plan a course through the fiery furnace, but God might to develop the best character within us for His glory. His ways are better than our ways, and His plans are better than our plans. He wants fully matured, well-rounded, and developed followers to go out and gather more such people for His house with many rooms.

Clearly now is a time we’d like to plan and find some extra security, but that isn’t realistic as not much is known. We wait for updates and hear new guidelines being laid out. We want security and comfort, but those things won’t be found in this world, in the governor’s words or the government’s predictions. Our security comes from the One who made the stars and knows them by name. Our hope rests on the One who knows the number hairs on our heads. Our comfort comes from the One who resides in our very spirits calling us into deeper unity with Him.

Do be productive and wise by making plans, but plan the right way, with God and through humble and honest conversation with Him. He knows our hearts, He made us, and He will fulfill us more than we ever thought possible. He knows how to keep us safe and secure and productive for His kingdom.

We aren’t called to make the most money or the get the biggest following. We are called to make a difference. We are called to make His name known far and wide. If God is shifting our plans, it means He has a better way for us to impact His kingdom. Let Him take the lead in planning. It will always be the right choice.

“In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” Proverbs 16:9

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

