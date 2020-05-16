I remember the good old days as if they were only 12 months ago

May 15, 2020
MONDAY, MAY 18
ROBERTSON COUNTY TAXING DISTRICT — 5:30 p.m., zoom meeting.
ADAMS COUNTY OHIO VALLEY SCHOOL DISTIRCT — 5 p.m., meeting will be live streamed. Visit www.ovsd.us for the link.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
MASON COUNTY TAXING DISTRICT — 5:30 p.m., zoom meeting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
BROWN COUNTY BOARD OF DEV. DISABILITIES — 4:30 p.m., Skype meeting. Go to www.browncbdd.org and follow the link.
MISCELLANEOUS
KENTUCKY GATEWAY MUSEUM CENTER — Presents the Art of Jane Nelson in the Wormald Gallery. Exhibit closes March 21. The Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless; an exhibit of the raring 1920s; exhibit closes May 23. The Four Seasons of Miniatures: Hearts and Flowers, featuring the miniatures of the KSB Miniatures Collection on display until May 2. KYGMC hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, call 606-564-5865.
KID JOY ARTWORK OF RACHEL BOLLMAN — Sept. 7-30th, Noon to 4 p.m., Augusta Art Guild, 116 Main Street, Augusta.
NATIONAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD MUSEUM — Closed for the season. For more info, call 606-564-3200 or visit nurm.org.
LIFE IN FOCUS EDUCATION — Parenting, alcohol/chemical treatment series, finance, employment development, anger management, Turning Point Church, Class times vary depending on demand, requests/requirements. Contact 606-584-7010 for more info.
GREYHOUND ATHLETIC BOOSTERS BINGO — 7-9:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. for advance sales, every Monday, Manchester High School, 130 Wayne Frye Drive, Manchester, Ohio.
MASON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER — Providing hot meals for senior citizens at least 60 years of age Monday through Friday at the senior center located at 1679 Forest Avenue. Activities, music and health information also provided. Seniors of all income levels invited to attend. For more information, call 606-564-8389.
ARTHRITIS EXERCISE — 11:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Buffalo Trace Health Department.
ZUMBA GOLD — Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m., Buffalo Trace Health Department.
STRONG WOMEN PROGRAM — Noon, Mondays and Thursdays, Buffalo Trace Health Department.
WALK 15 — Mondays and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Buffalo Trace Health Department.
SYRINGE EXCHANGE PROGRAM — Health Department, Mason County: Walk-ins welcome during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Health Department, Robertson County: 2-4 p.m., Thursdays.
ABERDEEN COUNCIL — 6:30 p.m., first Thursday of the month, council room, Aberdeen, Ohio.
MAY’S LICK LIONS CLUB — Second and fourth Thursday, 7 p.m., at the Lions Club building.
LEWISBURG-MILLCREEK LIONS CLUB — Meets first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse.
STORY TIME WITH MS. CHRISTY — 10:30 a.m., every Wednesday, Robertson County Public Library. Call 606-724-5746 for more info.
WALK FOR PEACE — 8:30-9 a.m., every Saturday. Meet at corner of East Second and Limestone streets.
OLD WASHINGTON WORDSMITHS — First Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Washington Hall.
FLEMING COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — Lego Club, third Tuesday of each month, 6-7 p.m. Ages 6-10.
MAYSVILLE/MASON COUNTY NAACP — Fourth Wednesday of the month, Mason County Public Library at 6 p.m.
MASON COUNTY FOOD BANK — Thursday 2-4 p.m.; the Food Bank is located at 1679 Forest Ave.
MODEL HORSE CLUB — Fourth Saturday of each month, 11 a.m., Washington Hall.
MASON COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION — Class Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday evenings by appointment, call 606-759-7141, ext. 66249.
MASON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY — Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., Manga and Anime Club for teenagers, call 606-564-3286 for information.
CANCER CARE CLUB BINGO — Every Friday night, doors open at 5 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m., Double S Entertainment Center , Flemingsburg.
MASON COUNTY CLOTHING BANK — Gently used clothing for men, women, children of all ages. Located on Mason-Lewis Road close to Senior Citizens building. Large furniture is not accepted. Staffed by RSVP volunteers. Open 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday-Fridays; extended hours Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — Last Saturday of every month, Bethel Baptist Church. Proceeds go to Cancer Fighters United and Bethel Baptist Youth.
SHEPHERD’S HOUSE/COMMUNITY TUESDAY — Open to public Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon for clothing bank and sewing ministries; food box handout every third Tuesday, 209 East Third Street, Text Gordon Jones, pastor at 606-301-1921.
DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP — 6 p.m., second Monday of each month, St. Paul Trinity Apartments, 665 Kenton Station Road, Maysville.
ALZHEIMER SUPPORT GROUP — 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Trinity Apartments, 665 Kenton Station Road, Maysville.
CANCER FIGHTERS UNITED — First Thursday, 5:30 p.m., resource room open, 6:30 p.m., meeting. For families, friends and cancer survivors, support group, at Highland Christian Church. Call 606-564-0577 or 606-375-2511 for more information.
CONCERNED CITIZENS’ COALITION — Fourth Tuesday each month, 6:30 p.m., Hunter Hall, 31 Third Street.
SURVIVORS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE GROUP — Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m., 111 East Third Street, Maysville.
BROWN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT — HIV/Hep. C test, second Thursday each month, appointment needed; 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of each month, diabetes support group, Georgetown Church of Christ.
NAMI — Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., First Christian Church; enter from parking lot behind the church.
DAV — For transportation to Veterans Administration Medical Center in Lexington, call local 859-285-8355 or the DAV in Lexington, Bob Arrowwood at 859-227-3844, you must give Lexington 48 hours notice.
LIMESTONE PETS HELPING PEOPLE — Second Thursday, each month, 7-8 p.m., Hospice of Hope, call 801-554-5999 or mkaymiller@msn.com.
MAYSVILLE YOUNGER WOMEN’S CLUB — First Thursday of every month, call Jessica Fulton 301-1194. for information.
MAYSVILLE LIONS CLUB — First and Third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Lions Clubhouse.
WASHINGTON LIONS CLUB — 7 p.m., deSha’s, first and third Thursday each month.
AUGUSTA CITY COUNCIL — 6:30 p.m., third Thursday each month.
BRACKEN COUNTY FISCAL COURT — 10 a.m., second and fourth Wednesday every month.
VANCEBURG DEPOT MUSEUM — Main Street, Vanceburg, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., 796-0304 to arrange a tour.
MAYSVILLE MASONIC LODGE — Second Monday each month, 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., meeting, Cox Building, Maysville.
MASON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL PTSO — Parent, Teacher, Student Organization, 6:30 p.m., fourth Monday of each month, high school library.
ROBERTSON COUNTY LIBRARY — Every Wednesday, 11:15-11:45 a.m., Toddler Tales, birth to 35 months, interactive books and play, stories, songs and crafts; Every Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Kinder Tales, ages 3-5, learning through interactive play, Call 724-5746 for information.
TRI-COUNTY SHRINE CLUB — Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., deSha’s Restaurant.
RUSSELLVILLE COMMUNITY ACTION PLANNERS — Third Monday of each month, at 7:40 p.m.
VETERANS BENEFITS FIELD REPRESENTATIVE — Mason County Health Department second Wednesday of each month, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; Fleming County Library, first Tuesday each month, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., call 866-376-0308.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS:
AA — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Germantown Community Center.
— AL-ANON — 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 West Third Street, Maysville.
— AL-ANON, 7 p.m., Thursdays, New Creation Praise and Worship Center, 1431 Helena Road in Flemingsburg, call Wilma at 606-798-5555.
— New Beginnings Group, Thursdays, 7-8 p.m., Hunter House 31 East Third Street, Maysville.
— West Union, Tuesdays and Fridays, Catholic Church, 612 Mulberry Street, 7:30 p.m.
— Nobody’s Fault but Mine group, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Manchester, Ohio, Pike and Fifth Street, Community Building.
— West Union, Sundays, 10 a.m., The Counseling Center Group Room, Adams Lake, 829 E. Walnut Street.
— Ripley’s Miracles, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Beebe Chapel, 438 Main Street, Ripley, Ohio.