Change becoming norm; Work Ethic Seal Program

Wow, what a month (or two)! We didn’t know how to make or host a virtual call at the beginning of March and now we host them like we’ve been doing it all our lives. If you are like me, you just want to “see” people.

At the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, we have been working hard to keep our members and the community informed. It seems that the “facts” change daily, and we know the best decisions are informed decisions.

While everything is different, there are some things that continue on. We have more MaysvilleOpoly games! They are $30 each. We ask that you call the Chamber, 606-564-5534, to schedule a time to pick up, we will deliver it curbside.

A program that the Chamber is especially proud to sponsor is the Mason County High School Work Ethic Seal Program. Juniors and Seniors are asked to meet criteria that will help them to understand the essential skills an employer wants in an employee. The criteria include Attendance, Tardies, Grade Point Average, Discipline and Community Service/School Involvement/Employment. This year, things changed overnight, we still had students meet the criteria, but we didn’t get to honor them. They still got their Letter of Recommendation and the Seniors received a cord, but there was no group picture, handshakes, hugs or celebration. So, I would like to list those who met the goal. When you see them, congratulate them and encourage them to “Keep Up the Good Work.” We proudly honor:

Seniors:

Kaylee Applegate, Tanner Applegate, Audrey Blythe, Landen Bowling, Carson Brammer, Sara Brewer, Connor Brown, Isaiah Clark, Nicholas Drury, Tyler Fearis, Devin Flaugher, Erin Hasler, Ian Helvey, Brianna Hesler, Daniel Huff, Cory Hughes, Spencer Ishmael, Kyle Jones, Spencer Magee, Jessica Maldonado, Kacey Manning, Cody McCarty, Corby McNutt, Dylan Mitchell, Robert Moss, Meya Myrick, Paul Richter, Isaiah Riggs, Alexander Schalch, Brianna Taylor, Jenna Thomas, Alexis Thompson, Elijah Throckmorton, Lang Touchton, Caden Tuel, Alexandria Velie, Haley White and Walker Wood

Juniors:

Carson Adams, Cyria Arn, Cassady Arrasmith, Brayden Aslan, Autumn Benedict, Jansen Biddle, Asher Braughton, Emylee Brophy, Nathan Campbell, Brooklynn Commodore, Alyssa Cracraft, Caitlyn Davis, Hayden Dudley, Angel Ellis, Hannah Everman, Hayden Faris, James Fisher, Abigail Fite, Parker Free, Alisha French

Krysta Frye, Kylie Fryman, Dylan Grant, Iyawana Henry, Milyn Henry, Shelby Highfield, David Hutchinson, Evan Kalb. Sophia Kambelos, Serenity Kilgore, Trevor Lawrence, Anysia Mayberry, Rachel McCray, Isaac Moss, Angel Munoz, Rachel Payne, Carson Rolph, Luis Rosas, Aliyah Rose, Emily Roush, Charles Schumacher, Connor Sears, Keely Slater, Taylor Smith, Tyler Stice, Ragan Touchton, Keileigh Truesdell, Ethan Wallingford and Abigail Wood

