The right time was always a memorial time

Even though I have been removed from the farm and raising tobacco has become a topic to recall I always get the same feeling each year near the end of May.

As the days become longer and warmer I begin to get the feeling it is about time to begin. To begin just what these days comes from memory and maybe even instinct. To any person who ever lived in southwestern Ohio in what then was known as the burley belt it was the time to put it all in gear.

It was time to set tobacco! After hours of burning, raising and keeping those tobacco plants nurtured and healthy and always watered the time had come. This was the time to pull those plants and put them into their respective tobacco patches to make their journey through growing to the best a plant could be hopefully.

In mid May we began to get the ground into the condition so when the time was right the soil would become fine enough that all clods were gone and only a fine seed bed was there for the plants. But in all the years I was involved with this crop the time to begin was almost always Memorial weekend. Not only did we give a moment of silence for family and friends who had passed and honor our troops who had and still do protect us but we sat tobacco.

The putting out the cash crop and late spring shinning down on us the farms began humming with activity and anticipation. If anyone came to a farm looking for the folks living there the best bet of finding them was at the tobacco beds. I know at our house the entire family and our hired hand Web and even my Aunt Margaret and her children would appear to lend a hand. Since dad raised the tobacco crops on most of the farms around us our neighbors would stop to help so that we could get their crop out faster. We would begin pulling the plants at 8 am and go until mom called lunch at 11:30.

After lunch dad and the two who were chosen to ride the trans planter or setter as we called it would head to the field with the plants pulled so far and the truck with 500 gallons of water to put in the setter to give each plant a drink as it entered its’ new residence. Becoming the ones picked to ride the setter was an honor as they were considered the best at hand eye coordination. (also they were the ones that got to outlast the hot blistering sun for hours on end.) I don’t recall my dad elaborating on that part of the job.

I know on Memorial day mom and dad would leave the house e3arly and pick up my grandma Houser and visit the graves in all the cemeteries and this included the ones over at Owensville. So it was up to Peg, Ben and myself along with Web to run the pulling crew if we had one other than us. They would be home by lunch and ready for action right after lunch. Just think of all the commotion that was going on. Some pulling plants and someone filling the barrels with water. Someone discing the ground one last time and people moving the tractors and equipment into place to begin the long awaited beginning of setting season. Since we raised a considerable amount and on different farms the season took a few weeks to carry out.

So after the first few days the thrill of sun and dust and lots and lots of back breaking labor began to wear off. For most it wore quicker than the rest. My dad was a man who tried to help make this job go easier. He gave the folks on the setter times to lay on the ground and rest their backs. He made certain they always had plenty of water and he also gave them a break about 3 pm with some iced tea and some of moms toll house cookies. (the sugar in those cookies and tea would recharge a power plant!) Dad believed he could get more accomplished this way than just working a person until they were worn out. To this day I feel he was so very correct about this.

Around Memorial week end people driving through the country would see this event happening on farm after farm. Each farmer did it a little differently but the bottom line was they were putting out their cash crop and that is exactly what it was. Most of the farmers in that time period placed most of their hope and chances on just how well the tobacco crop would grow and the beginning was so very important to tobacco. I guess as the Indy 500 is about this time also was in a way a symbol for the farmer to gentlemen take your places. Now even though this crop was high in our hopes and importance it never overtook the importance of Memorial day. It just seemed to add to the excitement of what was happening on our farm.

When the last row was set in a patch and as we would ride out on the setter we would look back at all the rows we had set and there was when we would look back at all that went into this one moment. From burning a tobacco bed in late February or early March and all the time and labor that so many had put into just getting to pulling the plants. Pulling the plants and sun burning dirt eating hours on planting our family’s hopes for a successful year. On a farm in the tobacco belt of Ohio seeing a newly set field of tobacco is one of the fondest sights and memories I took from the farm. You can’t get paid anything for that memory because I think it is priceless!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share his memories and other topics. He may be reached at [email protected]

