Utilizing Leftovers: Chicken Fried Rice

This week has had my taste buds in a scramble. Not only have I found myself craving odd flavors and foods, but also hungry for items beyond my refrigerator. With the current state of the world, venturing to the grocery store isn’t as simple as it used to be. However, the little voice in the back of my head keeps reminding me to keep my grocery trips to a minimum. Not to mention, why am I not utilizing what I already have?
Veggies, leftovers, and condiment bottles seemed to have taken over the shelves of my fridge. With so many choices, I am left wondering not only what I was craving but what the heck could I come up with for dinner?
One of my favorite lunch recipes to make has always been chicken fried rice. Why would staying at home now be any different? This delicious recipe helps clean out the fridge and use what you have. Sick and tired of chicken? Try using shrimp or beef. Want a little twist? Add cabbage or pineapple to the variety of veggies.
This delicious scramble uses bites of delicious egg and zesty sesame oil for a moist crunchy bite. It’s surprisingly easy and healthy. My favorite part is how quick the dish comes together. If you are using leftover rice it takes less than 30 minutes.
Evidently, I am not the only one who loves this recipe. My mother and I have taken to making extra of whatever we are cooking, we have enough to share with the other. This means my social distancing trips to her home have usually involved a leftover trade. Imagine my surprise when the morning after I had cleaned out the fridge and made a batch of chicken fried rice, so had my mother. I guess the apple just doesn’t fall far from the tree. We each had our own variation of fried rice based on what leftovers we had. But that is the beauty of homemade fried rice, it doesn’t have to be the same recipe every time. Each batch,has its own unique flavor and taste. No two are alike!
Good luck and enjoy!
You can also try adding:
Zucchini, squash, cabbage, celery, pineapple, mango, apple, crab, a fried egg, shrimp, beef, scallops, salmon, collard greens, sesame seeds, grated ginger, red pepper flakes, lime wedges, white onion, red onion.
Chicken Fried Rice
2 Tbsp sesame oil
2 Tbsp vegetable oil (sunflower or canola will also work)
1 pound skinless boneless chicken breast (canned chicken will also work), dice
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup carrots, diced
4 green onions, diced
4 cloved garlic, minced
3 eggs, beaten
4 cups cooked rice, preferably leftover day old rice; Jasmine, Basmati, any white long grain rice is prefered but brown may also be used.
4 Tbsp soy sauce, preferably low sodium
2 jalapenos, sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Using a large non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, add oils and chicken. Cook until done, most likely around five minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken from the pan allowing juices and oil to remain in the pan. Place chicken on a separate plate and set aside.
Continue to use the oiled skillet garlic and cook for about 2 minutes., Add peas, carrots, green onion, and jalapeno to the pan. Save a little bit of the green onion and jalapeno for garnishing. Mix remaining veggies in the pan, stirring occasionally until the veggies are soft. This should probably take 3-5 minutes.
Push the veggies to one side of the pan and add the egg mix to the other side. Allow the egg to sit for a minute until firming slightly. Continue to cook the eggs and scramble them with a spatula or wooden spoon. After eggs are cooked mix them with veggies.
Add chicken and rice to the skillet. Drizzle soy sauce evenly throughout the pan. Slowly stir and combine ingredients. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until ingredients are reheated evenly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Best served hot but may also be frozen or refrigerated. Garnish with jalapeno or green onion.
The photo and recipe used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz ([email protected]).
