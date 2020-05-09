Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

Columns of dull, sand-brown stones arch up from the ground to provide support for the landing above. Upon first glancing at these structures in Barcelona’s Park Guell, I’m reminded of the rudimentary sand sculptures I created on the beach as a child.

Clumps of sand packed together, drizzled with water I’d carried up from the ocean. Certainly nothing spectacular. Just odd. Imperfect.

At some point in my life, I believed someone when he told me the term gaudy, meaning distasteful or unattractive, originated from the name of the Barcelona artist and architect responsible for Park Guell’s design, Antoni Gaudi.

Gaudi. Gaudy.

And even though the term gaudy was apparently used centuries prior to his birth, Gaudi’s work is nonetheless attached to the unflattering adjective.

That explains how, prior to visiting the cultural green space, I had a preconceived notion before I’d even arrived. And I fully expected the visit to reinforce that yet unsupported notion. I expected to be unimpressed. Underwhelmed.

But I was not.

Instead, I was forced to reexamine my own expectations of art. And beauty.

How do I define art? Where do I find it? In a bursting pink sunrise or sunset? In the blooming trees of spring? In other aspects of nature?

There is such a wealth of beauty to be found in the outdoors. Why wouldn’t it stand to reason art inspired by nature holds its own respective beauty?

With each step I take through the park, I begin to recognize the connections. To acknowledge that this man had a thought, had a vision. That he found inspiration in trees, rocks and plants is evident.

I observe how the columns resemble trees. How the pink blooms of the flowers accentuate the muted stone background. How collections of tile mosaics form flowing, wavy-back benches.

My biases unravel.

Gaudi’s work is neither distasteful nor unattractive. As I meander through this park, I realize the experience becoming less about Gaudi and more about me. Introspective.

If I’m willing, there is always a lesson to be learned. An active effort can move me past previously conceived notions and biases to find it.

Until that time, when travel opens up again, we continue to express profound gratitude for those in the medical profession and those working in positions deemed essential to our day-to-day existence, and we especially keep the suffering close in our hearts and prayers.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Stone structures provide the support and backdrop for flowering plants at Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_stonewall.jpgStone structures provide the support and backdrop for flowering plants at Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. From the height of Park Guell, one gets an advantageous view of Barcelona, Spain. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_stoenstructure.jpgFrom the height of Park Guell, one gets an advantageous view of Barcelona, Spain. A colorful mosaic bench curves through Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_mosiac.jpgA colorful mosaic bench curves through Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. Rows of columns lead to stone walls at Antoni Gaudi’s Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_columns.jpgRows of columns lead to stone walls at Antoni Gaudi’s Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. Circles and columns are prominent features of Antoni Gaudi’s Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_circles.jpgCircles and columns are prominent features of Antoni Gaudi’s Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. Striking colorful blooms add contrast to the stone background at Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_blooms.jpgStriking colorful blooms add contrast to the stone background at Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.