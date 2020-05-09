Ripped (off) from today’s headlines

Does it seem like the world has stopped, news wise, in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic? Can you name another story that has grabbed the headlines in the last two months, since the Quarantine and Shelter-At-Home orders began? Me, neither.

In that spirit, in the interest of public service, here are a handful of stories that may have flown under the radar since the beginning of the Pandemic:

As if the fear and trepidation of Covid-19 wasn’t enough, now we are faced with a small horror of titanic proportions. Ladies and Gentlemen, meet the Murder Hornet!

It is not the “Just Slightly Annoy You” Hornet. It is not the “Tickle You with A Feather” Hornet. The name says it all. Murder. Murder. MURDER!

To be fair, the bug’s name is really the Asian Giant Hornet, but that doesn’t sound as sexy as MURDER HORNET. Not even the Death’s-head hawkmoth has a title so fear inspiring.

University of Kentucky Extension Entomologist Jonathan Larson compares the sting to a red-hot nail piercing your skin. Adding injury to injury, unlike most stinging bugs, this hornet can sting repeatedly. And thanks to their size (a whopping 2 inches long), they can deliver a lot of venom.

Up to 50 people a year are killed by this pernicious pest in Japan. And since they have only been found so far in Washington State, we may be off the hook for a while. Meanwhile, watch the skies…

In other news, a South Carolina woman was either the most fearless person on the planet, or the most foolish – you be the judge.

The woman was killed after going to a client’s house to work on her nails. According to reports, the woman saw an alligator in a lake behind the house and moved close to take pictures. Others around the home told her to stay back, because they had seen the 10-foot alligator kill a deer the week before.

Replying “I don’t look like a deer,” the woman got closer in order to touch the beast, at which point the gator grabbed her leg, pulling her into the water. Witnesses threw the woman a rope in a rescue attempt. Holding on, waist-deep in the lake, she calmly said “I guess I won’t do this again,” right before the 500-pound reptile did a death roll, pulling her under the water, drowning her. So, while you are watching the skies, keep an eye out for the water, as well.

It has been confirmed actor Tom Cruise will work with Elon Musk’s SpaceX as well as NASA to make a feature film in space. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says the movie will be shot on the International Space Station.

Though the project is in the early stages, one can assume the movie will be action-packed. After all, would you go to space to remake “Little Women?” Of course not. Until more details are released, watch the skies. And the water. And now the stars.

Those are a few of the week’s headlines, just in case you missed them. We now return you to your regularly scheduled Covid-19 news.

