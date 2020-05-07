Virtual graduations planned locally

Several local school districts have planned virtual graduations for the class of 2020.
Mason County High School Principal Seth Faulkner said the district is committed to an in-person ceremony when that can happen, but a virtual graduation will be held in May.
“We want seniors to have something to look forward to now,” he said in a video to seniors. “We have a few things planned for May 28, 29 and 30.”
According to Faulkner, on May 14, 15, 18 and 19, seniors will have the opportunity to walk across the stage, one at a time, in their caps and gowns. The students can have immediate family members present. The students are asked to sign up for a time slot by visiting the class of 2020 Google Classroom.
Once the student’s have walked, a video will be compiled and played for the seniors on May 30.
There are a few activities planned leading up to the May 30 virtual graduation.
On May 28, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a virtual project graduation prize drawing.
“We have a lot prizes donated and we’ll be purchasing gifts to draw for,” Faulkner said. “We’ll draw names at 7:30 p.m.”
On May 29, a senior parade will be held. Students will be in their vehicles and will start at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club at 6 p.m. From there, they will go past Straub, Mason County Middle School, MCHS and the Mason County Intermediate School.
“We hope to have teachers and others out, while social distancing, to show their support,” he said. “We’re going to have you drive by the schools to look back on some of your time here.”
On May 30 at 10 a.m., the virtual graduation video will be played for seniors.
“We are committed to having an in-person ceremony when that is possible, but we wanted something for you to look forward to in May,” he said.
Augusta Independent School will also have a virtual graduation for students.
In a meeting with seniors, AIS Principal Robin Kelsch said that on May 17, there will be a virtual graduation ceremony recorded. Students will be asked to enter the gymnasium one at a time with their immediate family. They will be allowed to walk across the stage, give speeches and act as if they are at a traditional graduation ceremony.
Once everything has been filmed, a video will be compiled.
Kelsch said the district still hopes to have a traditional graduation for students once social distancing guidelines have been lifted.
“Our plan is to do as much of a traditional graduation as we can when the government allows,” Kelsch said. “You’ve worked hard and you deserve it.”
AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said the school is committed to an in-person graduation.
She also said she wants to see students have a prom.
“If we have to, we’ll invite you to next year’s prom,” she said. “Or, if restrictions are lifted and we can have a prom in October, we’ll do that. You guys are the ones being affected the most. We want to make sure you have a prom and a graduation.”
McCane said there are plans for a senior parade in which students will be in a car and driven through town. The AIS staff and community will be invited to come out and celebrate the students, while also practicing safe social distancing.
Kelsch said the district is planning the parade as a way to give closure to the students.
“We want to give you closure,” he said. “This is a way to get the community involved and celebrate you. We’ll line you up in your cars and let people come out — while practicing safe, social distancing.”
Fleming County Schools will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony with information on the ceremony forthcoming. The ceremony will be filmed and aired on May 23 at 10 a.m.
Bracken County High School also plans a virtual graduation ceremony.
The Robertson County School is still considering options for seniors. During a recent board meeting, board members discussed two possibilities, a drive-in ceremony and virtual graduation. The board will meet on Monday to discuss the options further.
