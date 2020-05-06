Cast Iron Skillet Buttermilk Cornmeal Pancakes

The kitchen table has certainly been interesting these days. Consistent? No, I wouldn’t go that far. My cravings have ranged from toast and tea for dinner to smoking a chicken well into the night and feasting on it for breakfast. The only consistency has been the inconsistency for most all of us.
Friends on the front lines of hospitals and grocery work, have said they have just craved something hot that tastes like it didn’t come out of a machine at the end of their shifts. Unemployment continues to hit new records and folks aren’t even sure where to begin on how to save or even what they should be eating. We don’t know what will and won’t be available in the upcoming weeks. But for the time being all we can do is wait, and eat. There is no right or wrong choice right now, just eat what gives you comfort and a sense of normalcy.
Personally, my favorite comfort meal has always been all about the breakfast food. Breakfast sets a standard for my day and offers a sense of something usual when everything is unusual.
About two months ago my husband Alex and I decided to start a family tradition. Every Saturday, no matter what else is happening, we stop and eat pancakes. We’ve experimented with all sorts of recipes. Some weeks have definitely tasted better than others. Some weeks I have gotten so swept up in the reminiscing of childhood pancakes and the odd stress of the day-to-day, my pancake batter has been sprinkled with salty tears. It has felt good to have something constant during this unique time in our life.
Pancakes are the hero of the breakfast table. They make the old feel young, the young feel heard, and the not hungry suddenly famished. They pair wonderfully with other foods or are delicious simply by themself, sweet or savory.
Basic pancakes are made from eggs, flour, and milk. They get their poof when you add baking powder. Different flours can be used and substituted in and out. You don’t have to be a gluten-free eater to try using coconut flour or almond flour for something different. Buckwheat, oatmeal, and whole wheat are a few others that are fun to try.
My favorite part about making these delicious cakes is adding different ingredients every week like chocolate chips, fruit, or berries.
Today, I have included my favorite way to eat pancakes, a classic buttermilk cornmeal pancake. These hot cakes are better than anything you are gonna pour out of a box. They are sweet but not so sweet you couldn’t eat them with meat and gravy. Make them once and you will realize how quick and convenient these sweet cakes are. Pancakes don’t have to be just for special occasions, they are perfect for breakfast lunch or dinner.
Good luck and enjoy!
Tip: Don’t have any buttermilk? Pour milk into a glass measuring cup. Add distilled white vinegar OR lemon juice and allow to sit for about 10 minutes before use. The milk will thicken. Use as you would in a recipe that calls for buttermilk.
Buttermilk Cornmeal Skillet Pancakes
3/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
2 ½ tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups buttermilk
2 large eggs
1 Tbsp honey
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, cooled
Vegetable oil
In a bowl whisk buttermilk, eggs, melted butter, and honey. In a separate bowl sift together baking soda, baking powder, sugar, flour, cornmeal, and salt. Add wet and dry bowls together and whisk until well blended.
Use one of the options below for making your pancake:
a) Stovetop: On low heat using a large nonstick griddle or skillet, preferably cast-iron, heat pan for at least five minutes. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet and turn heat up to medium–low. Using a measuring cup, ladle 1/4 cup batter into the skillet. If you have the space, more than one pancake may be made at a time. Do not flip pancakes until after bubbles rise to the surface and bottoms brown, about 2 to 4 minutes. Cook until the other sides are lightly browned. Remove pancakes from the pan and repeat as many times as necessary. Cover until ready to serve. If you aren’t using the oven, try keeping inside until ready.
b) Oven: Preheat oven to 300°F. Lightly coat the bottom of a heavy large skillet with oil. Place the skillet in the oven for about five minutes, or until hot. Remove the skillet from the oven. Working in batches, pour 1/4 cup batter into the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bottoms are golden, about one to two minutes. Turn pancakes and cook until the second sides are golden, about 1 minute. Remove pancakes from the pan and repeat as many times as necessary. Cover until ready to serve.
Additional toppings or ingredients to cook inside:
Sweet- Banana, blueberries, pears, peaches, blackberries, raspberries, strawberry, nutella, chocolate chips, ice cream, whipped cream, honey, maple syrup, any kind of jam but especially raspberry or fig, pecans, almonds, coconut, toasted pecans, toasted almonds
Savory- scallions, balsamic onions, sour cream, shredded cheese, sauteed spinach, shredded chicken, country ham, beef, gravy, cream sauce, hot beans.
