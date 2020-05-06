Dear editor,

Is this coronavirus our wake-up call? Not only our country but the whole word. God has told us many times and in many ways that He is in control. He has told us what we need to do and how to live.

In the Bible, His inspired word, God has given examples of what happened to people when they fell away from His teachings and followed other gods. In the Old Testament the Israelites are an example of what following other gods can do in God’s people. God created men and women and gave them a bountiful place to live. He also gave them choices and what did they do? They didn’t follow God’s commands in the Garden of Eden. As a result of their disobedience the had t leave the garden and work for their own living. They began to replenish the earth and follow God’s way but many times people turned away and began following other Gods.

After a while people had sinned so much and turned away from God that He was sorry that He had made man so he decided to destroy every living thing with a flood and start over again. God told Noah to build an ark to save him and his family and two of each kind of animal that was on the earth.

After the flood, man had another chance to make things right. Man fell away from God’s teachings and many times they wanted to repent and He would take them back because He loved them.

Then as a last resort and in His time, God sent Jesus to earth to live among men and teach them how to live among and love their fellow men and how to follow the Lord’s commands. Many people followed Jesus but many turned away and still followed their own sinful way. Because Jesus loved us so much He took our sins to the cross and died for us, leaving with us the way to follow him.

What has man done since that time? Developed other gods to follow — not made of iron, wood or stone.

So what’s happening in the world? Satan is trying to take over.

God is giving us a wake-up call with the coronavirus. But remember God is still in control and if we follow Him and do our part, He will take care of us because He loves us.

Helen Barnett

Flemingsburg