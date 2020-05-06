Building collapse shakes neighborhood

Mary Ann Kearns - [email protected]
A building in Maysville’s East End collapsed Monday evening, knocking out electric power to some residents’ homes and closing off the area until live electric powerlines could be cleared.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Carolina Avenue just before 5 p.m., according to Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a building which had previously housed Henderson Recycling had partially collapsed into Carolina Avenue. The collapse involved the most eastern wall of the building which spanned almost an entire block from Carolina Avenue to Clark Street, he said.

Neighbors reported the collapse shook nearby houses and sounded like an explosion.

The concrete block, steel frame building was owned by Tommy Henderson and had been condemned by the city, Doyle said. Henderson was removing a part of the roof when a steel beam was dislodged and the collapse occurred, the fire chief said.

Neighborhood children had been playing in the area at one point, witnesses said but had moved on before the accident.

“Thank God no neighborhood kids were close,” Doyle said. No one was injured, he said.

Once on the scene, firefighters worked to secure the area and devise a plan to remove the debris. Doyle said he called in a private contractor to pull back walls on both ends of the building and clean up the site.

The area was blocked off for some time as electrical lines were cleared, officials said.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours until the demolition was almost complete, Doyle said.

The building was once a part of the Browning Manufacturing complex, Doyle said.

