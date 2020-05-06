Building collapse shakes neighborhood

From the days when a farm ran like a form of a business every successful farmer had good men to work with them and for them. They had as good equipment as was available at the time.

Most importantly a successful farmer had a wife who not only was a hard worker but was an exceptional cook. There is an old saying about a successful army didn’t run on an empty stomach. Maybe even more was that a successful farm ran on a full stomach.

This is so very true. I speak from experience on this part. In the days I farmed the farms were called family farms and that meant more than just being raised on one. The family and all the good help that could be found made the farm a success or not. At the center of that formula was the meal. Farmer’s wives in those years had reputations of their quality for cooking that went far ahead of them. I know I would figure that into when I would help a farmer put in hay or tobacco. The wages were about equal and the working conditions were about the same also. Many times what would make up my mind was how good the cook was.

Most every farmer’s wife was a good cook but there were some who were just legendary for their meals. Usually a great cook would have a special item they prepared that was just miles ahead of the others. It might be pie or homemade yeast rolls or cake. Whatever it was the news of it in existence traveled quickly among farm hands. Why would anyone want to miss out on banana crème pie made from scratch with meringue more than an inch high and got paid for the privilege? I know I tried to collect on these items as frequently as I could.

Now the thing was that at our farm we had my mom. Mom was a very good meat and potatoes cook and was good at homemade bread and rolls. She brewed an ice tea that was loaded with her secret ingredient (more sugar). It has amazed me that over the past generation I have been told so many times that moms’ iced tea was the best they had ever had. I admit it was good but when that was all you had ever had you didn’t expect less? But more than that there was one item she made and made often that people still to this day talk about.

My mom was a lady who loved to bake cookies. And it just wasn’t all kinds it was only one it seems like. She would bake Toll House cookies by the pans full. I never really understood just why that cookie but over the years I have come to this conclusion. My mom loved sweets very much. More than that she was as we were to learn a chocoholic. Now since the Toll House cookie came with a lot of sugar and lots of chocolate chips I guess mom was very happy. The thing was as she was happy so were all of us around her and any and every person I think that entered her house.

The Toll House cookie wasn’t invented until 1930 by a lady named Ruth Wakefield who lived in Whitman Massachusetts. She and her husband ran an inn there and served meals and boarded travelers. She was very well known for her deserts and one day she decided to try chopping up a s Hershey’s sweet chocolate bar into chips and mixing them into the dough. To everyone’s pleasure she made what might be the most popular cookie ever baked. In 1939 she agreed to allow Hershey to print the cookies recipe on the back of the chocolate bars and shortly after on the packs of the chocolate chips. I got to thinking on this and my parents were married in 1934. So I’m guessing that before 1940 she was baking them.

All I know is there was always a pan that held a batch of her cookies or a new batch fresh out of the oven when they are hot and soft and at their very best was on the counter cooling. I know that I have lingered around a new batch along with my brother Ben and we ate until mom would run us out so as to save some for the rest. Now you take a hot cup of coffee and a couple of these cookies and that is when dunking is not only good but it is great!

I have said before that we had an open door policy at our house and dad was involved in many community and civic affairs that folks were always stopping to see him or mom or maybe even one of us kids. But it was mostly my dad who got the company. Now it didn’t matter why a person was at our home. Since dad was a township trustee some visits were for complaints from angry people. It still didn’t matter as mom would offer them a cup of coffee as the pot was always on and she would place that pan of Toll House cookies in front of them and offer them a couple and I rarely ever saw a cookie be refused. I often thought that mom was a big part in an upset visitor leaving in a much better mood. How could you not feel better with some fresh coffee and a few Toll House cookies in your stomach?

I recall farm hands asking if mom had made any Toll House cookies ready for them and I could always say yes she did. As a matter of fact my dad began having a coffee break in the mid mornings and along with the coffee mom would send to the field yes you guessed it. A container of Toll House cookies. I guess it isn’t as difficult to get very good at something especially when you like it so much yourself. Now I never really saw mom eat many of them but I know if a cookie got damaged when removing them from the oven and the hot pan (and wouldn’t you know it there was always a couple that got damaged.) She would say those weren’t presentable and they would just disappear or so it seemed.

Like I said a farmers’ success on the family farm was a combination of input from the entire family and in our case mom used a special item to deliver her part. And it is safe to say it was a very sweet part indeed but there wasn’t a charge for it.

