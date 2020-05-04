Why Trump treats the USPS like a piece of junk mail

I have said it before and I will say it now. Having the privilege to have been raised a farm boy is still one of the greatest memories I will ever have.

I got to see and experience so much and on a first hand basis, I can only say I was a very lucky kid. We are told how things are made or how they grow etc. The thing was on a farm in those days I got to live so much of what I was being told and those were lessons learned that no school could or would have ever have tried to teach. I was involved in the raising of crops and a variety of livestock.

Of course, this was a great way to get to grow up but there was another part to this way of life I wanted to deal with even more. I thought the day my dad would allow me to drive a tractor would never arrive. I am not positive but it just might be in most every little boys DNA that to drive a tractor is just a must. I know from my earliest memories that when the tractor was parked and not running I was setting on it with both hands on the wheel and doing my best at making an engine sound to help my day dreaming be more realistic. I can’t fully explain it but tractors must hold a giant little boy magnet in them as they do just that.

When the beginning of the crop season began tractors were very much center stage to almost every day of doing. I can recall setting between my dad’s knees as he drove the tractor and him allowing me to put my hands on the steering wheel and get the feel of driving. As I got older and too big to sit there anymore, I was allowed to stand on the running board and hold onto the fender of the tractor as dad operated it. Even though it was a very uncomfortable place to ride, it was still a place on a tractor and that in its self meant I was on the tractor.

I feel that when I was about seven dad put me on the tractor to drive it while we loaded hay onto the wagon. This meant I was getting to drive the tractor but in first gear at a very slow speed and at very close observation and supervision as the men tossed bales of hay onto the wagon. Now that might have been how it looked at a distance but up on the tractor I was the guy driving that biggest piece of equipment in the entire field. Yes I might have only been moving at one mile per hour but I was doing so in such a straight and under total control way. I was on that tractor seat and I will tell you all I was sitting on top of the world!

It might very possibly be that to drive a tractor can become addictive. I know it was for me as from that day forward I doubt that a single time passed when I didn’t ask if I could drive. When you are, seven you don’t get the approval to drive nearly as much as you ask for but I continued to ask. Now my big brother Ben either took sympathy on me or saw a way where he could get a break from it but one day when we were way in a back field that was far away from dad and the house where mom was and Ben was to be plowing that field. He began laying the field off with me along and then he stopped the tractor and asks me if I wanted to learn how to plow. I think we all know the answer to that one don’t we? Therefore, after a good while driving and he riding and teaching he told me to stop at the end of the field. That was when he climbed off and said to me I was on my own.

I feel at that moment I became king of the tractor. I spent the next couple of hours plowing a field as my brother caught up on the sleep he had missed from being out the night before. When I stopped to tell him I was done, he looked the field over, smiled at me, and told me I had done a great job. (This I of course already knew but liked hearing it.) Then he told me that I could in no way breath a word of it to dad, as I would probably never get to drive again. Also, I had to always tell that he had plowed the field. I of course agreed to these terms, as I was sure Ben would let me drive again when a chance came up.

Now the time passed and getting to drive the tractor quickly went from a privilege to a day-to-day duty that was just expected. Here is where I want to make a little confession. Even though it became a part of my daily duty I never tired at the pleasure I got sitting on top of the tractor as I operated equipment ant worked the farms land. The first tractor dad had been a Ford 8N. This was a tractor with about 24 horsepower, which these days our riding mowers might easily have more. However, at that time it was huge to me. Dad traded it in for a Ford Power Master, which was I think about 40 horsepower and we could do more faster and was a monster at the time. As a young man, I traded for a ford 4000 diesel with more than 45 horsepower and for me it again was the monster in the field.

I always did enjoy controlling the machine with the power. Like I said, I felt I was king on the hill while sitting on that seat. It is somewhat funny but after I left the farm, I took to driving my riding mower. You know a steering wheel and horsepower along with the fumes from the burnt fuel mixed with motor oil, grease and other machine lubricants seem to transform you to the man om the tractor. But more interesting is when my son was little and I had to borrow a tractor to use at my house my son was little and had never been around a farm tractor but as long as I had the tractor I had him right at my side sitting between my knees and holding the wheel with a death grip. That DNA kicked in I guess. Years later when he had his first little boy he had a tractor in his yard and that boy of his never took his eyes off it, and when he got to ride between the knees of the driver, he too got to grip the steering wheel with that death grip also. Yup that little boys DNA kicked in on him also. So with all of the evidence to tell you I feel it is a plain fact that it is beyond our control to not want to drive a tractor. Case closed.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you wish to read more of his stories, he has two books that are for sale. You can contact him at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write you request to him at P. O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.

