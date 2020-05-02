May or September, the Derby is Kentucky’s

In a time when we are encouraged to remain apart, this weekend allows for the collective of Kentucky to share in something in spirit.
The Kentucky Derby was supposed to run today, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the “most exciting two minutes in sports” has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 5.
Instead of traveling to Louisville’s Churchill Downs, or even to a gathering centered around the race’s theme, the journey will have to take place in conversations with friends. Reminiscing about years past and anticipating September’s Run for the Roses.
Although I’ve never attended a Derby in person, rare is the year I’ve missed its running. To be fair, I may not always immerse myself in the pageantry leading up to it, but I will stop in my tracks to watch the thoroughbreds secure their posts at the starting gate.
Much to the aggravation of others in my house, I will select a potential winner based on the silk colors of the jockey. Or maybe even a name that strikes me.
That’s not to say I will not have a working knowledge of the horses and their odds of winning. And, I will most certainly know the identity of their trainers. I just don’t like to miss an opportunity to aggravate.
Others will have their own memories, and I feel confident in saying they will likely be more exciting than mine. I will miss social media posts by friends who may have had the chance to attend. Who’ve attended in the past and shared pictures of themselves and others all decked out in fine apparel, especially hats, and holding on carefully to a cool beverage.
And while we are immeasurably saddened and humbled by the reasons behind its postponement, together we look forward to September and the 146th running.
It’s the Kentucky Derby, after all. And it’s ours.
In the meantime, we continue to express gratitude for those in the medical profession and those working in positions deemed essential to our day-to-day existence, and we especially keep the suffering close in our hearts and prayers.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)