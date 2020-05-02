Tidbits, gleanings and gossip from your Museum Center

Our area is not immune to quarantines and the fear of possible illness.

In 1937, the flood waters covered 90 percent of Vanceburg and three-fourths of the city of Maysville.

“All but about 30 families in Aberdeen were marooned on 2nd floors.” People were warned to wait nine days before entering homes. It was pointed out as “neither an order nor a threat but an appeal to the common sense of the people.” The public health department notified people of Maysville that “they would not be responsible for the loss of life of any person or persons entering into the house within nine days from the time that the water [left] the house.”

With the city of Maysville’s homeless estimated at 4,500, the Red Cross and WPA organizations, with the aid of many public-spirited citizens worked tirelessly to care for the stricken families.

“The American Legion hall, Neptune Hall, schools and churches throughout the city were used to house and feed those persons routed from their homes by the waters.” Most of the city was without gas and electricity. Maysville had no water for 13 days.

Schools closed, the National Guard from Maysville and Carlisle came into the area and Typhoid Inoculations were given. Earl S. Young and John Manion operated amateur broadcasting stations and their efforts “working day and night” brought typhoid serum, other drugs and food and “handled hundreds of personal messages to anxious relatives of local residents living at a distance.”

The record-breaking flood reached 75.425 feet — that was more than 25 feet above flood stage and exceeded the peak of the 1913 flood by approximately 6 and a half feet. Governor Chandler approved Martial Law and appointed Sheriff George H. Fitzgerald Provost Marshal.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum would like to give you another outing that will get you out of the house during quarantine and hopefully give you a fun experience, as well as enlightening. Now, this activity is best done on a bike or by car because it will take you to both ends of town.

The first place we are going to is 208 Court Street. It is a gray building on the right as you go down the beautiful brick street. You are going to look for a bronze plaque about the size of a credit card. It will say, “Flood of January 1937, High Water Mark.” This plaque was placed by the Army Corp of Engineers to mark where the 37 flood waters rose on that building. “There were scant half dozen places of business not ravaged by the flood. Most of the residential district had been soaked. Stocks of goods, machinery, office equipment and house furnishings lay in ruins.” As you move on to the next spot, when you stop at the corner of Court and 2nd street, across from the U.S. Bank (originally State National Bank) you would see where Vance’s Drug Store was. It had a mark inside to the right of the door where the water had come up. The Old Pogue Experience in the Limestone Building of KYGMC also has a water line marked behind the bourbon barrel rick. (But the “inside” marks will be for another day after the businesses open back up.)

The next place to look for a ’37 flood plate is at 131 East Third and Government. Look on the south eastern wall near the collection box on 3rd street. When you see how high the water came up, you will understand why the headquarters for the Maysville Post office was set up in St. Patrick’s School and a mail station was established on Forest Avenue. Skiffs were used to maintain “taxi” service between the east end and downtown at no charge.

On to the next! Travel to the east end of town to 301 Commerce Street next to the railroad tracks. Look close to the corner of the house. “The C.& O. left a line of freight cars along the front of Maysville to protect property from floating debris”. All of second street except that portion “a scant four doors west of Lower street to the city limits was inundated. In East Maysville the stream surged up every side street leading from Second to lick the back doorsteps of Forest Avenue residences.” In many instances garages and porches of homes had been moved from their foundations and would have to be rebuilt, while in some cases, houses were twisted from their foundations. “Men in rowboats went up and down Second Street to succor persons living on the second floors of their homes. When some families panicked, they were lifted out of second floor windows and taken to dry ground.”

Look for a plate on the tobacco warehouse between Lexington and Walnut. It will be on the back-brick section across from the railroad tracks down from Comprehend’s new office, on the alley side of the skating rink. (hint: look near the bolts at the top of the building.) The rains started January 4th and Tobacco sales did not resume until Feb. 3 when water had dropped below the Lexington Street extension and off the new Limestone Creek bridge. Eleven of Maysville’s 17 warehouses were victims of the flood. Those were “the Banner No.1 and No.2; Kirk-Breslin No.1 and No.2; Wood; Amazon and Simon Kenton. The only houses not touched by the flood were those located on Forest Avenue. Approximately 300,000 pounds of leaf on warehouse floors, 40,000 on the Burley floor and 250,000 on the Kirk-Breslin houses floors were lost or considerably damaged by the flood waters.”

As you are traveling to the last flood plate, you might spot some places that had significance during the 1937 flood. “A plane dropped a load of bread on Bryant Field which is now Deerfield Village. Tobacco canvas made a great cross out at the Glascock field on the Hill City road to mark a landing strip for airplanes to come in with nurses and doctors and medicine.”

The plate you are looking for last is on the western wall next to Carnation Plant’s office. It is next to the stairs about 6 feet off the ground. In that part of town, on “Forest Avenue and parts of Third you’d hear at night a steady “click, click, clack” as the feet of the National Guardsmen went marching by. Their boss was General Arthur Kehoe. The town was dark. There were no street lights.” Curfew was at 9:00. “No one was allowed out of town without a pass and visitors were barred.”

Construction on the floodwall began on July 12, 1949 and took more than seven years to finish at a cost of $7,074,000. “It stretches 2.66 miles along the Ohio River; containing 7,774 feet of concrete walls and a 6,306-foot earth levee. On Maysville’s west end, the concrete wall ends just after Rosemary Clooney Street; on the east end of town, the concrete structure stops in the area of Union and Second streets. The earth Levee picks up where the concrete ends, running east to the Maysville Cemetery/River Park Area.” Half a century ago you could go out the doors of the museum and enjoy a panoramic view of the Ohio River but with the flood walls, we will never have flood waters rushing against our doors. We always come back better and stronger. We will rise again this time!

The Museum would like to thank Mark Humphries for introducing these Flood Plates to us. If you find or know of any others or have questions you may email [email protected] @ Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, Ky.