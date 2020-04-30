Local woman creating face masks

April 30, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
-

AUGUSTA — A Bracken County woman is working to do good for those who need facial masks, but cannot obtain them.

When concerns over COVID-19 began to spread, Faith Greer searched for masks for her family. However, due to the shortage, she was unable to find what they needed and began making her own.

What started as a family matter has grown into something much more. Now, Greer has sewn together nearly 1,200 masks that have been sent all over the country to those who need them most. She hopes to have 1,500 by the end of the week.

“I started doing this for my family,” she said. “We had trouble getting them, so I decided to make some for my family. Some people in town asked about the masks, so I thought I’d make them for Augusta. Then, others began asking and it grew from there.”

According to Greer, more than 300 masks have been sent to Buffalo, N.Y. to firefighters, police officers and EMS.

“They all need masks and are out,” Greer had posted on her Facebook page earlier this month.

Since then, she has also donated masks to those living in Virginia Beach, Va., and in Florida.

“I’m planning to send some to the VA hospital in Lexington and the Shriner’s hospitals in Lexington and Cincinnati,” she said. “They need them for their outpatients.”

According to Greer, it takes about 15 minutes to make one mask and she will often work from dawn to dusk making them. Her family also assists. Her husband and son cut the fabric and elastic and she uses her sewing machine to stitch everything together.

The community has also reached out to support her by donating cloth, elastic and money to make sure the masks are made.

“It’s really taught me that the community will come together,” she said. “People like to help others, but they don’t always know how. People have been great. Country Patchwork in Falmouth has donated a lot of stuff to me and I’m working hand-in-hand with them to get these masks out. And, people have donated items and money. My husband, Daniel, my son, Skyler and my daughter, Bella, have been a massive help in this effort. It’s a community effort.”

Greer said if anyone needs masks, they can reach out to her on Facebook.

“The masks aren’t a fashion statement and they’re not the medical ones, but something is better than nothing,” she said.

On Wednesday, Greer also posted that she is looking for orange, black and white fabric in order to make masks that represent Augusta Independent School.

“I was asked to make masks for graduates and families. I am looking for donations of these three colors so we can make this happen for our seniors,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Greer can contact her on Facebook.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_masks.jpg

Christy Howell-Hoots

[email protected]