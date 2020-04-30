Trust is a must: Trust ourselves, trust others, trust God

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6
“He will not let your foot slip- he who watches over you will not slumber.” Psalm 121:3
Trust is one of those qualities that we don’t often think about, yet trust is a quality that predominates everything we put our hands to. When we trust in ourselves, we are certain of our strengths and weaknesses, and we allow ourselves to try, when our trust is secure. When we trust in others, we open ourselves up to a wider circle of relationships and experiences. God wants that. When we trust in God, we allow Him to move us beyond any fear, doubt or regret to live a life that clearly points to His majesty. When a relationship is rich in trust, companionship and adventure are most natural.
Several weeks ago, my husband and I have took on a substantial building task. And, one day, in particular got me thinking about trust. I scooted across a single treated 2×4 rafter, a solid eight feet off the ground, and perched on a different 2×4 rater, with only to anchor myself and reached my arm over three feet to put screws through a tin roof.
Before inching towards that far rafter, which was 47 inches away, I was nervous. I told my husband, “It’s too far, I don’t think I can do it.” He calmed my insecurity by saying, “I’m right under you. I’ll catch you if you fall.” And, he was. Falling isn’t a pleasant thought, but knowing if I did slip, he would catch me before I could sustain any lasting injury, so I scooted. He waited under me, handing screws one by one, holding my leg if I needed extra support, and then he gently helped me reach the ladder on my way down. Trust is cemented by actions, and he was true to his word.
The trust I have in my husband is so natural and deeply-rooted because his actions have demonstrated his faithfulness time after time. I could have stayed on that first rafter and said, “nope, I’m too scared, I can’t do it.” But I trusted myself to be up to the task, and I trusted him to be true to his word. Why did I trust him to catch me should I fall? Over the years, he has shown he cares about my safety, wellbeing, and happiness. Evidence supports, he’d never put me in a situation where I would be unsafe or compromised. He simply wouldn’t do it.
This moment got me thinking about the trust we have for God. We don’t often think about trusting God. When we do consider it, we find it’s a relationship rich with trust that we simply do what He directs without considering otherwise. Why? Because His actions back up His promises. Times will come however, like the rafter moment for me came, when we will be afraid to get started moving, and God will hold His strong and capable arms beneath us saying, “I’ll catch you, if you fall.” We can trust God to be faithful in His promise because He has a long evidentiary history of being faithful to us.
If I didn’t shimmy up that 2×4 rafter the roof wouldn’t be attached to the structure as it is now. I was the only one light enough to scale the rafter and do that job. It had to be me, despite my initial apprehension. My husband’s assurance in my capabilities pushes me to see them for myself. Much like God’s assurance in our gifts that He’s given to us. He knows what we can do, because He made us that way. God has a grand plan for each of us that is unique and individual to each person. If we don’t own up to our gift, our talent, our path or our value, the “structure” God is calling us to build will remain without a roof.
If we look, we are sure to find irrefutable evidence of His goodness, His love, His care, His planning, His security, and His gentleness permeating our lives from the moment we surrendered to Him. Oh, how incredibly faithful He is. Our trust will never be misplaced when it’s placed in God.
To live a full life, one with adventure and meaning, “trust is a must”. (I heard that on a movie one time.) We must trust ourselves to do what God is calling us to do, even when we are scared. We should never place trust in ourselves over trust in God, though. We trust in our abilities and gifts because God has given those to us for His glory. We must trust others, even though they are human and not immune to accident or mistake. And, we must trust God! He is too good and too faithful and too rich in blessings and mercy to not take at His word and trust His arms will forever be there making sure we never come to ruin.
“Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8
“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” Psalm 56:3
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama.