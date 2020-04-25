Some thoughts from the Coronabunker

We’re all being told to stay at home and stay at least six feet from other people because the coronavirus is so infectious. The trouble is, staying indoors can get really boring, really fast.

And, with layoffs and office closures, many of us are choosing to spend time outdoors. That’s already leading to problems. Some states have closed hiking trails and other outdoor areas due to overcrowding, and many National Parks are closing their gates for the same reason. Many areas of the country are also seeing local parks, beaches, and trails overwhelmed with visitors. Luckily, we live in a small rural community, and we aren’t so crowded.

It is important not to spend all your time indoors. All of us need to be taking care of our immune systems and exercise, sunlight, and the outdoors have all been shown to help with that. “Exercise can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system,” according to literature from Harvard Medical School. “It may contribute even more directly by promoting good circulation, which allows the cells and substances of the immune system to move through the body freely and do their job efficiently.” A study conducted by Georgetown University Medical Center acknowledges the role sunlight plays in vitamin D production, but also found another surprising benefit: “Sunlight directly activates key immune cells by increasing their movement,” according to one of the researchers. “T cells—a type of white blood cell crucial for immune response, were found to be more mobile after test subjects were exposed to sunlight. And simply spending time outdoors has been associated with a range of health benefits, from lower incidence of diabetes to decreased blood pressure. It may even lower your risk of a heart attack.”

One great way to spend your time outdoors and gain a little history of your community is to visit your local cemetery. The Maysville Cemetery has many beautiful sculptured designs, artwork and symbols in addition to a history of our community.

Since it is April, it might be fun to go on a scavenger hunt of some of our noted Civil War era monuments. The War Between the States started in April and ended in April five years later. During that time, Maysville was divided and many of you remember the great duel between the mayor William E. Casto and Leonidas Metcalf. Grave #178 is Casto’s. He was a lawyer and mayor of the town, charged and arrested as a confederate secessionist. When he was released, he immediately sought out Metcalfe, who he felt responsible for his imprisonment, and challenged him to a duel in “the last duel in Kentucky under the code of honor.” The duel was fought on a sandbar in Dover and was fatal to Casto.

Metcalf also arrested other noted cemetery inhabitants for their southern sympathies. Isaac Nelson was a second for Casto in the duel. You could be charged $250 or 6 months in prison for carrying or delivering a challenge note or acting as second or a surgeon. Furthermore, any and all participants in an “affair of honor” were excluded from holding office in the commonwealth of KY “for the space of 7 years after conviction. Nelson had a wholesale liquor business on Sutton St. as a member of Newel & Nelson and was later in business on Market.

Benjamin F. Thomas was a merchant in town.

Richard Henry Stanton was a lawyer, Newspaper Publisher and U.S. Congressman elected to represent KY’s 10th district. He also served as a state court Judge. It was Stanton that suggested that the new territory north of the Columbia River be named for George Washington. After he named Washington State and the war broke out, he was accused of assisting rebel recruits who wanted to go out of the state and join the confederate army and later come back in and invade. Stanton denied these reports but was arrested for assisting the rebellion, imprisoned first in Ohio and then moved to New York. There was a long exchange of letters between Stanton’s friends and Lincoln’s administration and he was released after swearing a loyalty oath to the United States. He was an attorney and wanted to keep working and swore he didn’t assist the confederacy in any way. He was a slave holder (but then again, so were many Unionists) and his son did, in fact, raise a company of Confederate Soldiers and fought for Southern Independence throughout the war. (His house still stands by the floodwall on Walnut and Front.)

James H. Hall was a “thorough mechanic, with great inventive genius, and soon was enabled to fashion and produce a plow, well adapted to the cotton and strong sugar lands of the south which enabled him to build up one of the largest and best conducted plow factories.” He carried his products to the south in flatboats and found sales as far south as Mexico, South America and the island of Cuba. He was also a mason and businessman “whose pursuits had improved and advanced the interests of the city”. (His house still stands on Forest Avenue and his marker in the cemetery is a tall obelisk with a draped urn on top.)

William Hunt was a cigar maker and was prominently identified with the cigar trade. At one time, he was a member of White, Hunt & Killich who enjoyed a large business in that line. Beside Mr. Hunt, you will find the marker of William’s only son, Thomas. Thomas was one of the young men shot by order of the federal commander general Stephen G. “Butcher” Burbridge. General order 59 was an order that mandated that when any loyal Union citizen was killed, four guerilla prisoners were to be executed. Thomas was one of four innocent Confederate prisoners executed in reprisal for the Union supporter, Robert Graham of Peaks Mill, Franklin Co., Ky. He was detailed to be shot in a south Frankfort pasture-near where the present Kentucky State Capital stands. (Notice the inscription on his stone.)

Last but not least on your scavenger hunt is the real person responsible for the arrest of the aforementioned men. His marker is small in comparison to his persona and found close to the Chapel on site. William “Bull” Nelson was the third and youngest son of Dr. Thomas Nelson of Maysville. At age 15, William received an appointment of cadetship to the military academy and was the 12th graduate of Annapolis, entering the Navy as a midshipman in charge of gunboats on the Ohio River. The second day after Lincoln’s inauguration he offered his services. He was sent to Kentucky as a man “of capacity, energy and incorruptible patriotism to rally the Union elements to encourage and arm the Loyal Home guards, to recruit volunteers, to establish camps of instruction and do whatever else might be required in order to save the state from Secession, even to the extent of holding and defending its territory by force of arms.” Two of those camps established were camp Dick Robinson, the first Federal base south of the Ohio River; and Camp Kenton in Mason County, 3 miles south of Maysville. (Later named in his honor: Camp Nelson in Jessamine County) Through his efforts, pro-union Homeguard units were armed to counter balance the state’s military. He fought at Shiloh and after the Battle of Richmond, Ky., Nelson had been wounded in the neck and returned to Louisville. He was shot at the Gault House in Louisville by another Union soldier. William Nelson was first buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, then moved to Camp Nelson and then, at the request of his family, moved to the Maysville Cemetery.

KYGMC hopes you get outside and perhaps enjoy the scavenger hunt. If there are other “living” visitors in the cemetery, remember to stay 6 feet apart, safelyand responsibly. And, don’t touch the stones since it involves contact with surfaces!! “Together, we will get through this!”

Readers may email questions to Hixson@kygmc.org @Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Maysville, KY