For every animal of the forest is mine, and the cattle on a thousand hills. I know every bird in the mountains, and the insects in the fields are mine.” Psalm 50:10-11
“The Lord is good to all; He has compassion on all He has made.” Psalm 145:9
Pondering a lesson from my Chicken flock
My husband and I have a small flock of baby chicks that we are brooding. It has been such a joy to nurture and tame these little fluff ball into adolescent feathered flyers. In addition to caring for the chicks’ daily needs and forming bonds, I have been researching chickens quite a bit. And, surprise, surprise, every new discovery both learned and observed points me back to the majestic creator of all things, God Almighty.
If I took nothing else away from the experience of raising baby chicks, I have been reminded once again how thoroughly God cares. God’s masterful design can be seen in all things. The numerous breeds, temperaments, means of communication, and egg colors could boggle the mind, and that’s just pertaining to chickens!
God’s design of creation has allowed for humans to have loving pets, sustainable food sources, and sources of income. God never does anything half-heartedly. From the breathtaking feathers of the Gold Laced Wyandotte, to the blue shelled Araucana, God’s handiwork is evident.
If God’s loving care can be seen in something as seemingly “simple” as an egg laying, meat producing feathered friend, how much more should we look for His purposes and gifts in all humankind? God’s careful craftsmanship can be seen in the unique Ayam Cemani, but His true masterpieces are each of us.
God’s loving care for His creatures can be seen in a variety of ways. For chickens, we see the incredible transformation from fluff to feathers in mere weeks, the inborn urges to forage in days, then brooding and mothering in the months to come. If that much thought and care was placed on something as small as a chicken, how much more has He equipped us? How much more must He love His human creations?
Under proper, loving care, chickens are ready to face the world beyond their brooder in a few short weeks. The process of strengthening our character, solidifying our minds in Christ, and giving lordship of our soul and entire lives is a lifelong process, and we will always need a loving shepherd to administer proper, loving care.
What has God given to you that He wants to embellish? What has the world imbued in you that He wants to whittle away? God’s love for us is pure and complete. His love is healing and comforting. His love is welcoming and life-giving. We see His immaculate creations every moment of every day, if we choose to look with intent. What are you withhold from the creator of the world that should belong to Him in the first place?
A chicken is a great pet and sustainable resource, but the human soul is a precious gift without compare. As spring brings with it lots of new farm animal life, let your mind focus on the majesty of the One who created those furry farm babies, and consider the amazing things He would like to do through you, His precious masterpiece.
“And God said, Let the water team with living creatures, and let birds fly above the earth across the vault of the sky.” Genesis 1:20
All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles, and sea creatures are being tamed and have been tamed by mankind. James 3:7
–
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.