Global warming? Let’s take the temperature of the room

April 24, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
Robert Roe
Have you heard the fable of the Scorpion and the Frog? Over the centuries it has been told as the Scorpion and Turtle, Toad, Snake and Human, but for our purposes the Frog will suffice.

Once upon a time a Scorpion came upon a stream with a fast current. Needing to cross the stream, he looked around for anything that could help him cross.

About that time, the Scorpion noticed a Frog sitting on a lily pad near the bank, and politely asked the Frog if he would ferry the Scorpion across the stream. The Frog justifiably asks, “How do I know you won’t sting me?”

The Scorpion replied that if he did sting the Frog, he himself would also die, since he could not swim. Satisfied with that explanation, the Frog allowed the Scorpion to crawl onto its back and proceeded to cross the stream.

About halfway across the water, the Frog felt a sharp pain. The Scorpion had stung the Frog! As paralysis set in and the creatures began to sink, the Frog asked, “Why did you sting me? Now we shall both perish.”

In reply, the Scorpion said, “Because it’s in my nature.” The moral of the story? You just can’t help being what you are.

Or, to put it bluntly, whiners gotta whine. As everyone’s favorite harpy, teenage climate activist/savant/oracle Greta Thunberg reminds us every time her sour visage is plastered on a TV screen.

In the midst of a global COVID-19 pandemic, Thunberg (obviously feeling a global chill from the lack of news coverage) had to jump up and down and yell, “Me! Me! Don’t forget about me!”

To be fair, I was paraphrasing. What the Swedish Scold actually said was that the alleged climate crisis “may not be as immediate as the corona crisis but we need to tackle this now otherwise it will be irreversible.”

Which can’t be true – the original global warming wizard, Al Gore, said Jan. 26, 2016 was the point of no return for the Earth.

The Goracle thus speaketh. So, fire up your chlorofluorocarbons, kiddies – the time of ecological redemption has long passed. But not for Thunberg, who ominously says the climate crisis is “not slowing down even in times like these” and that the drop in pollution resulting from worldwide lockdown measures due to the pandemic should not leave us “optimistic.” Dancing doses of DDT – is there anything aside from the annihilation of the human race that would please Greta and her ilk?

How bad does the so-called Eco “Crisis” have to be that the founder of Greenpeace calls BS? That’s right, Campers – Greenpeace creator Patrick Moore testified in front of Congress about global climate change. His words? “There is no scientific proof that human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) are the dominant cause of the minor warming of the Earth’s atmosphere over the past 100 years.”

Meanwhile Eco Warriors continue to ask, “Are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?” Well, in the case of global warming, Ladies and Gentlemen, it seems to me that the eyes have it.

