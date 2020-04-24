Global warming? Let’s take the temperature of the room

I came from a farm family that ate light breakfasts most of the time. What I mean is mom didn’t offer steak and fried potatoes or fried, cured ham.

No, we got toast with peanut butter and jelly or oatmeal a lot more than I really wanted. But if everything else failed to sound good there was always a box of cereal and milk. Please don’t misunderstand. We never starved at breakfast, but by the same token we never ate what mom referred to as a heavy meal.

Since mom on most days went to the field to work she didn’t have or take the time to cook a huge morning meal. She was putting together the items she would serve us for lunch. So if it wasn’t oatmeal it was cereal. Most of the time it would be Kellogg’s’ Corn Flakes. Placed in a bowl and milk poured over them along with moms’ secret ingredient (sugar!) you went to meet the day on a full stomach. Even if it were not a fancy meal, it got you by.

The thing about cereal was that it seemed that in every box there would be a surprise waiting inside. Now I ask you if there is any child who didn’t want to obtain a toy of some sort at no extra cost or begging a parent for one. For as long as I can remember there was always something extra. Sometimes the item wasn’t that interesting but the next box might hold a prize worth waiting for. The concept was a key marketing tool for that time and for a long running time. If you ever watched “A Christmas Story” you might recall that Ralphie waited for a Little Orphan Annie Decoder Ring with so many labels from Ovaltine.” So obtaining prizes had been around for a long time.

I know that even my Grandma Houser got into this act as she would buy Post Toasties and in each box there would be a package of cat’s eye marbles (six to be exact.) For what seemed like for always she would give me those marbles from every new box she bought. The thrill for her was I got a gift and she didn’t have to pay for it. As a matter of fact I still have a good sized number of those marbles in a jar that I see up on a shelf from time to time. Also I never learned how to shoot marbles either. I just looked at them and enjoyed the fact they came from my grandma.

In the late 1950’s Kellogg’s’ Corn Flakes came out with what to my thought was the neatest prize ever. They were offering a United States Navy Frogman for a few box tops and the cost of mailing. The frogman came with what they called a magic powder that, when a teaspoon of it was loaded in the frog mans’ feet and he then was placed in a tank of water, he would dive and return to the service until the powder ran out. It was really the coolest thing I had ever seen. Even my dad and brother Ben and even my sister Peg would come over to the sink where we had water drawn up and watch him dive and rise for a while. It wasn’t long before I ran out of that magic powder but somehow my dad figured out that baking soda got the same results. This was the prize that gave me the confidence to believe that all prizes were winners. (I was so wrong about that!)

I have seen offered such items as a Gunsmoke pistol which was miniature in size, and a small camera that when you pushed the button for a picture it would squirt water at who you were pretending to photograph. Now that one had to be a very unpopular one with the parents. My daughter said her favorite prize she got was a Pebbles coin purse and she said she also got a Dino ink stamper. I really remembered that one as she stamped Dino all over our house. It came with ink that wouldn’t go away easily either.

I’m sure if you were from that time that this was the marketing tool you remember. A certain item that you got and really liked. As a matter of fact as the cereals began to decline in their offers McDonalds’ began by placing a toy in the kid’s meals. This was very effective in getting parents to buy some chicken nuggets and fries so their child could get the newest item featured. I am certain I have stepped on more than one Star Wars or Teenage Ninja Turtle toy and I assure you they were made with strong materials.

I think I am only touching on the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this topic. Sometimes I pick up a box of cereal in the store and look on the back to see what if any offer are they making. I am only looking and no don’t tell yourself that he is still buying cereal toys for his self. What I have found is in this day and age to obtain any offered prize you had better be a computer tech, as to obtain a prize it has to be done over the internet. This is where it separates the men from the boys and as most of you know your grandchildren fall under the men category and the grandparents fall under the boys.

Here is where I see that our world has changed and I’m not certain for the good either. To grab a box of corn flakes or Rice Krispies. Dump the contents into a bowl and pull out a prize for yourself and there isn’t any special occasion to get it was a treat we got and today it will barely be seen again. This is just one more of the simpler pleasures we got to enjoy.

Once there was a 45 RPM record pressed into the cardboard on the back of the box with a popular group and a song I knew. I immediately cut the record off the box and played it on our record player. The quality of the sound was pretty rough but I was kind of pleased to say I got a current record to play and I paid nothing for the pleasure. Yes it was fairly difficult to understand but hey I got it free!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his storied you can obtain his two books “There are Places I remember” and Memories ARE From the Heart” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.

