A mouth like a firecracker doesn’t make a good listener

“If one gives an answer before he hears, it is his folly and shame.” Proverbs 18:13
When we are younger, we think that giving an opinion marks the epoch of maturity. As time goes on, though, we see the supreme value of listening to others. We listen to gain knowledge. We listen to form connections with others. We listen for opportunities to minister in a way that would be welcomed. Despite the current lack of physical connections these days, hopefully we are finding it easier to listen to those around us every day, and not in the social-media-news-feed sort of listening, but heart to heart sharing.
“A person whose mouth goes on continually like firecrackers that crack one after another is useless in God’s hand. No workman of God can be always be talking. For how can he discern the problem of the person he is conversing with if he is speaking all the time. He is absolutely useless in helping people.” -Watchman Nee.
We have all met someone who seems incapable of sparing a moment’s conversation for someone else. It’s like a compulsion to monopolize any conversation that’s around him. Far be it from us to turn people away in this trying time because we cannot listen to what they wish to share, nay what they must share.
Watchman Nee says in his book, “The Character of God’s Workman”, we need to listen in three distinct manners. First, listen to what is spoken. Second, hear what is unspoken. Third, hear and understand what is spoken in a person’s spirit.
Perhaps it helps to think of this third aspect as more like a “feeling”. If we are really listening, we are surely hearing a lot these days. We are hearing uncertainties and frustrations. We are hearing cries for answers, solutions, and truth. The “feelings” we are getting from other’s spirits are messages of anxiousness and unsettledness.
Does it matter if we have all the answers personally or not? Of course, it does not, but it does matter if we cultivate a caring connection. These days we might have the same conversation several times and day (maybe with the same people) but that connection is vital to the human spirit. We aren’t meant to bottle up our emotions. We are designed to share and to connect.
Sure, this quarantine isn’t ideal, but it has given us a bit more time to focus on our relationships. we’ve probably talked on the phone more and sent more text messages this month than we have in several months combined. The reason being, we care about the wellbeing of those we have been gifted with, and this outbreak has given us a common theme to discuss and time to do it. This pandemic has given us the gift of reconnecting and slowing down. Whether we take it or not is up to us.
I encourage you, reach out and listen to those who are speaking to you. Meet the unspoken need. Address the buried anxiety. Uplift the weary speaker. Always, always give the reason for the hope you have in Christ Jesus.
“A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.” Proverbs 18:2