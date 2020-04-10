Houses of worship: More than buildings

The last several weeks have found us adjusting to new rhythms under the roofs of our respective homes.
For some, that involves working remotely. For others, not working at all.
It means health care professionals risking their lives, on a whole new level, to save the lives of others. And those who are working in grocery stores and in some restaurants continuing to provide essential services.
It means completing our school work at home. Reading. Cleaning. Binging on television shows we’ve not yet had the opportunity to watch.
If we have to go out, it means maintaining a social distance. Standing six feet away from strangers, friends and even relatives. Wearing a mask. Gloves.
It means lamenting the loss of cancelled activities: March Madness, spring sports, spring break trips, weddings, birthday parties.
This extraordinary time in which we are living also means the cancellation of religious celebrations. Church services.
For so many of us, our faith takes precedence in our lives. And now that it is Easter, this collective sacrifice in which we have been immersed seems much more pronounced.
Our houses of worship are much more than buildings. And although they vary throughout the world in elaborateness, in ornateness, they are all still places where we come together to share what matters most in life.
Although it is difficult to remain away from our churches, from our church families, we understand the importance of continuing to maintain safe social distances.
Around the globe, the same scene is playing out this weekend. Churches usually filled with worshippers will remain empty. No music will be reverberating throughout. Aromatic fragrances from spring flowers will, too, be non-existent.
And for all that we have sacrificed, some much more than others, we can still allow ourselves to find the positives in our respective situations.
We will be back to school. We will be able to shop, again, without wearing masks and gloves. We will, again, be able to travel. And our churches, here and around the globe, will open again.
We are encouraged to embrace a shared sense of hope, and we continue to keep the suffering close in our hearts and prayers. Especially because it is Easter.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected])