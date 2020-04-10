The inaugural Easter Basket Brackets

Jean sure knows how to pack an Easter basket. Each year she brings to work a culinary palette of delectables designed to please each individual’s palate. This year, she produced a plastic green grass-nestled cornucopia of confections.
To honor that effort, and in deference to those sports-deprived due to Covid-19 shutdowns, I present the Inaugural Easter Basket Bracket challenge!
Each confection in Jean’s basket will be introduced by their promoter, with the bracket winners selected on taste and descriptive wittiness. From the Midwest is Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, described as “The perfect combination of peanut butter and chocolate, in a classic egg shape,” taking on underdog Sixlets,” The colorful, tasty and fun chocolate candies you’ve loved since you were a kid – the perfectly portioned, nut-free, gluten-free chocolatey snack you can count on.”
Game two in the upper bracket pits Laffy Taffy, which guarantees “Whatever you choose, you’ll always get a pop of fruity flavor,” and Skittles, boasting “If you lead, others will follow. If you lead to Skittles, others will beat you there.”
From the West bracket comes Oreo Chocolate Candy, promising “Oreo cookie pieces, vanilla flavored creme, and delicious chocolate candy (that) tease your taste buds in these incredibly decadent tiny treats.” But how will they fare against Jellybeans, the titan of the treat industry, whose “gigantic selection of sweet and chewy jellybeans keep your mouth munching and smiling – snack after snack.”
Wrapping up the West are Hoppin’ Nerds, “a seasonal twist on the standard Rainbow Nerds…The actual colors are blue, pink, yellow, and white…we have it on good authority that this constitutes a rainbow at Easter.” The Nerds will take on the Russell Stover Coconut Creme Egg, “a succulent white fudge paired with a superior coconut creme that will have your taste buds craving this Easter egg all season long!”
Meanwhile, in the East Bracket, there are Lindt Chocolate Carrots, “The perfect treat to fill your Easter basket or decorate your festive table. Life is too short for ordinary chocolate. Lindt chocolate embodies the passion and expert craftsmanship of its Lindt Master Swiss Chocolatiers.” They go up against a hometown favorite, Mini Kit Kat bars. “Approximately a quarter the size of an average Kit Kat bar, these bite-sized morsels are easy to share and great for snacking, making them perfect for parties, ice cream toppers, lunch boxes, and much more.”
The second game in the East pits Buddy Crisps versus Sweet Tart Chews. “Palmer’s signature Chocolatey ‘n Smooth, Crisp ‘n Crunchy Double Crisp makes this bunny delicious.” Sweet Tart Chews offer “the perfect mix of flavor in every poppable bite. Bendy, soft, and chewy deliciousness. A welcomed sweet shock to the system.”
The South bracket starts with the Cadbury Creme Egg. “It’s just not Easter until you’ve savored the unique milk chocolate shell and soft fondant center of a Cadbury Creme Egg. Treat yourself and everyone you love with a classic Easter treat that will leave everyone hopping for joy.” Cadbury’s rival is no lightweight, either. The York Peppermint Patty offers “The finishing touch for your Easter Basket. Egg-Shaped York Peppermint Patties combine smooth dark chocolate and refreshing mint. The perfect addition for every Easter celebration.”
Our last game in the first round pits SweeTARTS, which “unleashes its magic by compressing this one of a kind taste into delicious, bite-sized candies. Sold in its signature roll, Original SweeTARTS can be chewed to a yummy crumble or dissolved to savor the tantalizingly tangy sensation, versus Smarties. “The perfect candy. Gluten-Free, peanut-free, dairy-free, worry-free. Made with real smarts. Indulge your sweet tooth with the yummy Smarties Candy wafer roll you know and love, just the way you remember.”
Let us get started in our quest to find the champion in this literal Sweet Sixteen (Mmph, smack, chomp, mmm, gobble, snack, snarf, yum, nom nom nom)!
Okay…I’ve taste-tested each and every confection in Jean’s Easter basket. And in a controversial decision by the League Commissioner (Me), the rest of the tournament will not be played as a display of solidarity with our sports team brethren. So, in the end, the winner is…everybody! Seriously, folks, when it comes to Easter candy, there are no losers. Everybody not only gets a participation trophy, but also a shout out for being so incredibly delicious.
Now, if I can get someone to sponsor a Pizza Bracket Challenge…