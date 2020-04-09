A spoonful of sugar may help the medicine go down in a most delightful way, but the tablet of truth is at times a bitter pill to swallow.

We are four weeks into the upheaval of normalcy called Covid-19, and thanks to the extraordinary efforts of citizens who are listening to our Health Care professionals, the often cited “flattening of the curve” is actually working.

Daily news conferences from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine not only reassure the populace, but also present a stern message that extreme times call for extreme measures.

And, for a nation full of people who rabidly protect our freedoms, adhering to the current austerity measures has been impressive, if not unheard of. From Stay at Home orders to Social Distancing, we have made accommodations for this disease never before seen, at least in my lifetime.

There. That is all the back-patting I can stomach for now. Let us move on, then, to the headlines:

Attempting to steal over $1,200 worth of items was apparently not enough for one intrepid shoplifter in Sharonville, Ohio. This Mensa candidate coughed on people and claimed she had coronavirus. For the cherry on top, she also said she was pregnant and had swallowed narcotics. Somehow, despite her serious claims, the authorities decided to arrest her.

Then there was the Rocket Surgeon behind last week’s coronavirus party in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine. Apparently, there is no party like a corona party. Not only did the guy record the festivities, but also posted the footage on Facebook. The result? The only thing the guy is trying to post now is bail.

Not to be outdone, there have been numerous businesses across the country to simply ignore the ban, keeping their doors open in defiance of the state’s executive orders. That is, until a combination of state muscle and shopper’s disapproval shut them down. Sorry, Hobby Lobby.

Break out the towels for the next one, because a deluge of dripping irony is about to rain down upon you. In a time where so-called “life essential” services are the only ones allowed to stay open during the pandemic, Ohio District Court Judge Michael Barrett inexplicably sided with Planned Parenthood over the state’s decree that abortion was not a “life essential” procedure.

Barrett issued a two-week temporary restraining order. According to the Judge, “the state did not make a convincing case that banning abortions would save enough masks and other gear for medical workers dealing with the pandemic to outweigh the ‘irreparable harm’ it would cause to individuals wanting to terminate their pregnancies.”

Failing to take into account the irreparable harm the unborn baby would endure. Oh, wait! It’s not a baby – it is a choice. Where again I will argue, if it is not a baby, then you are not pregnant.

And finally, stay safe this Easter weekend. Whether you go to a Drive-In Easter service or decide to remain at home and spend time with your loved ones, I hope you have a safe and healthy holiday!

