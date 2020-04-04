Oblivious to this gripping pandemic, the Bradford pears have bloomed with authority. In spite of us humans sheltering-in-place to do our part in the efforts to flatten the curve of this COVID-19, the tulips have emerged in colorful abandon. Daffodils, too.

Songs of the red-winged black birds and the cardinals have supplied the accompaniment for this welcome appearance of spring. For that we are grateful, even though many of us will not be spending this spring break window as we’d envisioned.

For months, plans have been in the works for so many. A first trip to Disney. A return trip to Disney. An international trip. Even a staycation that involves visiting a host of local attractions.

A trip to the beach. Which beach? Doesn’t matter. THE beach. Sand, sun and water.

Flights booked. Accomodations arranged. Maps and GPS systems consulted. Possibilities sorted. Activities selected. The promise of spring break provided thoughts that carried us through a good portion of winter.

This year, my plans involved a trip to the beach with my two sisters. We’d been planning the getaway for some time. Accommodations and travel arrangements all in place, we’d regularly shoot texts to each other counting down the days.

Over the years, we’ve been able to do this a few times, so we pretty much knew what we could anticipate. Packing. Unpacking and packing, again. Divvying up essentials so we didn’t unnecessarily have too many of one thing. Hitting the grocery store for food upon our arrival. And for items we’d forgotten.

Waking up each morning to watch the sun rise, grabbing a cup of coffee and going for a long walk along the sand. Parking under an umbrella. Mostly talking, eating.

Hiking for miles on wooded paths, renting bikes and traveling too far down the beach that we have to walk the bikes back. Parking under an umbrella. Mostly talking, eating.

Waking up and doing it all, again, the next day.

So the spring break plans we made this year elude us. But spring forges on. And with the arrival of spring comes hope. And beauty. Beauty we will undoubtedly find here at home.

We continue to share in the sacrifice, although certainly not to the degree of so many others to whom we owe much gratitude: those in the medical profession and those working in positions deemed essential to our day-to-day existence. And we continue to keep the suffering close in our hearts and prayers.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)

Large portions of Lake Michigan remain very much still frozen in early spring. Ice collects near the break wall in Petoskey, Michigan. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_beach1.jpg Large portions of Lake Michigan remain very much still frozen in early spring. Ice collects near the break wall in Petoskey, Michigan. Lima, Peru, is picturesque in the spring. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_beach2.jpg Lima, Peru, is picturesque in the spring. The sunrise at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, entices a few early risers. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_beach3.jpg The sunrise at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, entices a few early risers. Beauty is found at home. Daffodils near the playground at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park lake bloom recently. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_daffodihils.jpg Beauty is found at home. Daffodils near the playground at the Maysville-Mason County Recreation Park lake bloom recently.