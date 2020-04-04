We cannot even enjoy a global pandemic in peace

April 4, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
Robert Roe
-

Step step step step clunk. Did you hear that? That was the sound of the last two supporters of the Democrat Party leaving the room in disgust.

Intrepid House Congressional Speaker Nancy Pelosi (you know, the Democrat from California) has announced the creation of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

This announcement came after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (you know, the Democrat from California) called for a 9/11-style independent commission to investigate “mistakes” in the virus response.

The head of the committee will be Representative James Clyburn (you know, the Democrat from Cali…strike that. South Carolina) who, according to the Washington Free Beacon, has said the coronavirus gives Democrats “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

The Dems were quiet for how long – a couple of weeks? You could leapfrog from Donald Trump’s Inauguration to the Russia Investigation to Impeachment to this new Coronavirus Clown Show without getting your feet wet from the Swamp Water.

Locally, our officials of all political stripes are working in concert to keep us safe and soften the blow of COVID-19. Statewide, our governors (Democrat Beshear and Republican DeWine) are both distinguishing themselves for their decisive actions to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.

Then you get to D.C. It must be the rarified air in our nation’s capital, by which I mean the atmosphere is so thin our politicians cannot apparently think straight.

Who aside from the Californians think this is the time or the place to start talking cCommissions to investigate the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic? I swear, the more I think of it the madder I get. A global health catastrophe, and the Washington think tank is focused on scoring political brownie points?

People are sick. People are dying. And we have not even reached its peak yet. It almost makes you feel sorry for the oblivious teenagers hosting coronavirus parties. Almost. But not quite.

But what can we expect from a group of elected representatives who used intelligence briefings on COVID-19 to dump their stocks and make a fortune? Both Republicans and Democrats had their hand in that particular cookie jar.

For those of you who think I am a right-wing lunatic, it will not surprise you one iota that I think President Trump’s response to the pandemic has been, on average, good. Quick, decisive responses to an evolving situation.

Would Hillary have done as well had she been elected president? I would like to think so. Barack Obama lieutenant Rahm Emanuel once said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Congressman Clyburn’s expression of the same sentiment does not exactly fill me with confidence in that side of the aisle.

You would think I would be used to it by now, but I keep hoping in my heart of hearts that political animals can change their stripes and work for the common good of the American people.

I keep hearing the phrase “The New Normal” floated to describe our lives in the age of coronavirus. Yet when it comes to how our elected officials are behaving in Washington, we already have a phrase to hang around their necks: Same Old, Same Old.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Roe-1.jpg

Robert Roe