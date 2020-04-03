It is not that hard — you can do this

April 3, 2020
Robert Roe
I am gullible by nature. My brain is hard-wired to believe people. As a result, April Fool’s Day is a 24-hour exercise in distraction as I fall for prank after prank.

This year, with COVID-19 looming large on our landscape, I decided to nip it in the bud. As soon as I arose Wednesday morning, I convinced myself that one of my shoelaces was untied (I was, in fact, wearing slip-ons). With the pressure of waiting for the ignominy of the first prank of the day off, I was left clear minded to tackle the issue of the cycle. Such as, why can’t mankind ever suffer from a disease that destroys, say, a personality trait such as pettiness?

We are wrapping up Week 3 of the coronavirus pandemic, and I have had the privilege of seeing the best of our species in the form of our medical professionals and first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to combat an invisible enemy. Civic leaders working to not only meet our area’s physical needs, but also our spiritual needs. Neighbor helping neighbor. It warms the soul.

Then there is the equal but opposite reaction. Young people having coronavirus parties (Karma must have been invited, because some of the revelers ended up contracting COVID-19). Big box and grocery store parking lots stuffed to the gills with cars filled with shoppers eager to stock their coronabunkers full of toilet paper and tube socks (Time-honored defenses against all invaders. That, and Spam).

Also well-represented are those who believe the COVID-19 pandemic is much ado about nothing. A tempest in a teapot. Insert other Shakespearean references here. Just as you like it.

I am personally at a complete loss to explain people who still believe COVID-19 is overblown. Can’t we find a happy medium between wide-eyed optimism and close-minded skepticism? You know, something akin to a calm and thoughtful realism.

Here is the reality. An entire nation has pivoted, over the course of a few short weeks, to a siege mentality. Public services are being prioritized. Travel bans are in place. Manufacturers are changing their missions in order to help produce medical supplies. For example, Pogue Distillery is taking time away from creating their signature beverage to producing hand sanitizer.

The STEAM Academy (also known as the former Jockey Building) has been outfitted with cots and medical supplies in the event a surge of coronavirus patients outnumbers our hospital’s capacity.

Even death acknowledges the situation. As a broadcaster of almost four decades, it has been surreal to read people’s funeral arrangements on the air, where all the services have been private or graveside at the convenience of the family in order to avoid gatherings of mourners.

To witness a country the size of the United States of America turn on a dime to confront this pandemic has been amazing to watch, to say the least.

And as far as the complaints that are starting to arise from people having to spend weeks being cooped up at home, a meme floating around puts the situation into proper perspective: Your Grandparents were called to war. You are called to sit on your couch. You can do this.

