April 1, 2020
This week’s photo is of The Riverside Drive-In in Aberdeen as it opened on March 31, 1949, screening the 1948 comedy/romance “Romance on the High Seas.” The new drive-in was opened by Harris C. Walker, Henry M. Walker and John R. Poe. It closed in 1983.

