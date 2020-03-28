Lucky to have Beshear

We’re so lucky to have Gov. Andy Beshear as our governor. I watch him every day, every afternoon around 5 p.m. to get an update on the coronavirus, he seems so nice and kind and very informative. I’d also like to say that Gov. DeWine in Ohio is very good also, I also listen to him. What a shame President Trump can’t be nice like these two men are.

Stimulus money

Can you tell me if the government is giving this stimulus money to every Tom, Dick and Harry or is it for taxpayers, people who are losing their jobs with unemployment, or what is it? Is it that every citizen in the country is going to receive $1,000?

Can’t survive

I don’t believe this country can ever survive this economic shut down. I know this virus is the worst thing that ever happened to this country, but if you shut every business down in this country like we’re trying to do, it will never come back the way it is. I’m sorry to say that, but I really do believe that.

Overblown

I’m calling regarding the coronavirus. I’m sure the Democrats are just dancing with glee. I think this whole thing is overblown, and it’s going to shut our country down if we don’t end this nonsense. If the doctor’s offices, pharmacies and grocery stores can stay open, I don’t see why they can’t make a limited workforce for other places of businesses.

Like the Bible

I think about what is going on in our world today. Is it possible that our good God has finally had enough of our precious babies being killed by abortion? Could this coronavirus be like the plagues we read about in the bible when people turned away from God? Perhaps it’s time we get down on our knees and start begging God’s forgiveness for what we have done.

Paid by taxpayers

I just got done watching Matt Wallingford on Facebook. What I was wondering, how can he get permission for the city workers to only work two to three days a week, and get paid for the 40 hours when they’re all getting paid by the taxpayers? It should be voted on, I don’t think he should make the decision. I’d like to find out what’s going on with this.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Those not working in the office are working from home. The governor has suggested those who can should work remotely.)

Chasing firetrucks

To the person who responded to ‘Saved my house,’ in the Comment Line. I’m the one who put that comment in there. I’ll give you $100 for every $1 you find that I earned while I was on the fire department for three years. Go check the records, that you said they get paid. If you want to go do something, whoever you are, go get on it, and you be one of the ones that runs to every fire. See how much fun it is. If you ever have a fire at your house you’ll never chase another firetruck.

Social media gripes

Most old people don’t have Facebook, how do you know what’s going on if you don’t have one? They can’t afford to do it the way they used to do it. There should never be a Facebook, everybody knows their business anyway.