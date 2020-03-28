What to do, what to do, what to do

Robert Roe
-

It’s the weekend, and I am off work. I thought I would just drop in to see what condition my condition was in. Yes, Astute Reader, I knew you would catch the subtle tribute to musician Kenny Rogers, who passed away this week.

“What Condition My Condition Was In” was a 1967 hit for Kenny Rogers and the New Edition. By coincidence, we are still in the early stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and a lot of us are wondering about our condition – health wise, wealth wise and every other wise we can imagine.

What to do, what to do. Week One of the lockdown was fine, but even I, one whom Mother Nature has a personal grudge against, am feeling a little hemmed in.

I could be like the intellectually stunted Millennials who hosted a Coronavirus Party. Surprising no one, one or more of the revelers contracted COVID-19. Youth is wasted on the young, indeed.

The Urban Dictionary was quick to the punch, calling such people “Covidiots.” Definition: “Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbors. ‘Did you see that covidiot with 300 rolls of toilet paper in his basket?’ ‘That covidiot is hugging everyone she sees.’”

If for nothing else, the internet is good for offering a little levity in an otherwise depressing situation. I’ll tell you a coronavirus joke now, but you’ll have to wait two weeks to see if you got it.

Those who are still suffering March Sadness, wandering aimlessly through another day of no sports, can try this: Watching birds fight over worms. Right now in my back yard, Cardinals lead the Blue Jays 3-1.

September morning 2050: John opened the last package of toilet paper bought by his parents in 2020.

My neighbor’s house was TP’d last night and now it’s listed on Zillow for $12.5 million.

It feels like we’re 3-4 weeks away from learning everyone’s real hair color.

The people going to crowded events right now are the same people who hear a weird noise in horror movies and decide to split off and check it out.

What’s the difference between COVID-19 and Romeo and Juliet? One’s the coronavirus and the other is a Verona crisis.

If there’s a baby boom nine months from now, what will happen in 2033? There will be a whole bunch of quaranteens.

There are so many coronavirus jokes out there, it’s a pundemic.

But I jest.

Again, hats off to our medical, law enforcement and fire department families for working so hard to keep us safe and well.

They do it so often and usually in the background, so it’s easy sometimes to take them for granted.

And kudos to the Buffalo Trace District Health Department for having an “It’s not a matter of If, it’s a matter of When” mentality when it comes to our area’s health, keeping in a constant state of preparation for events just like COVID-19.

And congratulations to you, for putting up with the total upheaval of your lives with (for the most part) civility, empathy and kindness.

Until next time, stay calm. Stay apart. And stay put.

