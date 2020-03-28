Eternity motivates, exhorts, reminds of God’s plan

-

“And do this, understanding the present time: the hour has already come for you to wake up from your slumber, because our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed. The night is nearly over; the day is almost here. So let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light. Let us behave decently, as in the daytime, …Rather, clothe yourselves with the Lord Jesus Christ, … Romans 13:11-14

“So will it be with the resurrection of the dead. The body that is sown is perishable, it is raised imperishable; it is sown in dishonor, it is raised in glory; it is sown in weakness, it is raised in power; it is sown a natural body, it is raised a spiritual body.” 1 Corinthians 15 42-44

Eternity is complex to consider. Even when looking for definitions to make eternity seem more concrete, we find synonyms like eternal, everlasting, immortality, ageless, and timeless which in and of themselves are nearly incomprehensible because we understand finite details, things that have definable limits, and eternity has no limits. Some of these listed words are defined as: lasting through all time, having infinite duration, and continued without intermission.

Why should we then take time considering something that is complex, baffling, and far off? Taking time to consider eternity has three benefits, not only for ourselves but for those around us.

First, our motivation to live as disciples comes from the hope, we’ve found in Jesus’ saving grace. Secondly, when we keep our goal in mind, we are rallied like soldiers waiting at the battle line for the fight that approaches. Thirdly, we don’t know the day or hour that our lungs will breath their last breath or when Jesus will come again, but the Bible always warns that the end is not are far as we might believe.

No one can really know what leaving this life and entering the everlasting is like, but with impassioned writings left behind from apostles like Paul and John, we can be encouraged and filled with hope, wonder, and awe. Hope for long-awaited unity with our Creator, wonder at the limitlessness of God, and awe in His mighty works.

The Bible teaches us to live lives of purity, compassion, hope, generosity, self-control, and faithfulness as best we can. We are told to do so not only for our sake but for the sake of those we will impact as well. Living for the Spirit is to live at odds with the flesh. Why would we choose to live in a way that is more challenging than to live for immediate pleasure? We choose to crucify the flesh because we have hope in future and a place that are quite different than our present. We choose to let God refine us and use us, because we believe that there is resurrection after death, and we believe we have a home waiting for us that is much more beautiful than this land we live in as foreigners. We should ponder eternity as motivation to let God continue His good works in us.

Has there ever been a war movie where a king or general did not stand in front of his soldiers and exhort them before the battle commenced? The king or general would ride to and fro rallying the resolve of his loyal soldiers. He would remind his troops of the enemy the faced, he would remind them of why they stood ready to sacrifice life or limb; he reminded them that they fought for their family, their homeland, their honor, their future freedom, and their king.

In the face of trials, we need exhortation. In the face of hardship, we need to be reminded of the enemy and his tactics. In the face of battle we must be reminded why we fight for our family, our future, and our King. God gives us this rallying cry every time we open His word. We fight a spiritual battle daily, whether we acknowledge it or not. When we listen to the rallying cry of our Father, the One True King, we are quickened and made ready to fight for His cause. The battle we fight isn’t against flesh and blood, but against the spirit and fought in the quiet moments of prayer and supplication when our petitions are poured out at the throne or mercy. We need to think of eternity because then we will be ready to fight when the battle ensues in our territory.

The Bible tells us, that the day and hour of Jesus’ return is unknown. We don’t know the number of days that we will live, but we do know that we must be ready to give an account for our lives at any moment. Life is a precious gift, and salvation all the greater. When we live remembering eternity, we live with an intensity that burns white hot, giving thought to our ways and living in hopeful anticipation for the day of our Lord. The hour is near, the Bible says. It will come like a thief in the night, be prepared.

Far too often we operate in the day to day and leave eternity to be sorted out at another time. Complexity baffles us and things far too distant unsettle us so we settle for the here and now. We must remember the words of God’s great love letter. God’s words, living and penetrating, call to us- be ready my children, fight the good fight, run the race marked out for you, and you will receive the crown of eternal life. God’s words give us courage to face the trials before us and hope to carry us through until the day of Christ Jesus’ return.

Eternity is the reason God sent Jesus. God desperately wants us to live in unity with Him for all of time. Endless days and neverending time is a very long and dreadful way to spend eternity under God’s judgment. God is a loving God, but He is just. Jesus paid the price for our rightful entry (His righteousness) into heaven, but those who spurn that sacrifice will not inherit everlasting life. Eternity in His presence is reserved for those who seek His Kingdom and heed His words here and now, and gnashing of teeth, torment, and regret are reserved for those who mock and scorn Him here and now. As long as we have breath in our lungs, we ought to live for eternity while we have the gift of life called today.

“For the perishable must clothe itself with the imperishable, the mortal with immortality…Death has been swallowed up in victory. Where O death is your victory? Where O death is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.” 1 Corinthians 15: 53-58

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

