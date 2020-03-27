March 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Daniel S. Cooper, 27, operating on a suspended or revoked license,failure to maintain insurance, issue summons for March 18.
Joshua David Demarest, no operators license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Johnna L. Duzan, 39, license to be in possession, dismissed with proof; no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof.
Rodney Lee McKibben, 50, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
Cord E. Nickoson, 42, no or expired registration plates, dismissed with proof; failure to maintain insurance, dismissed with proof.
George Smith Zayas, 42, speeding 19 mph over limit, improper passing, paid in full.
Angel Verret, 44, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify address change to DOT, pretrial conference May 18.
Kelly J. Bush, 56, DUI first offense, DUI third offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines.
Tiffany Hughes, 25, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting under $500, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Donna R. Kabler, 37, speeding 20 mph over limit, DUI first offense, pretrial conference April 6.
Eric Kearns, 33, third-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12, pretrial conference March 23.
Brian Matthew Lykins, 42, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Jedebiah R. Morton, 32, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference April 13.
Jedebiah R. Morton, 32, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference April 13.
Detroy Dashun Cooper, 31, fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 16.
Archie W. Cunningham, 27, theft of identity of another without consent, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 16.
Gary W. Cunningham Jr., 32, obstructed vision and/or windshield, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree second offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, second-degree persistent felony offender, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
Chelsea M. Johnson, 27, first-degree second offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container, pretrial hearing waived to grand jury.
Amanda Kathleen Kitchen, 35, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
Anastasha R. Lewis, 33, third-degree assault on corrections officer, pretrial conference April 6.
David Charles Pribble, 35, public intoxication on a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference March 11.
Tony Ray Ross, 41, second-degree burglary, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
William Erskine Slater, 63, first-degree second offense trafficking in a controlled substance cocaine, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 16.
April Dawn Smith, 31, convicted felon in possession of a firearm 16 counts, bound to grand jury.
Christopher S. Toller, 34, second-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference March 23.
Christopher S. Toller, 34, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
Christopher S. Toller, 34, third-degree assault on a corrections officer, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a corrections officer two counts, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 23.
Christopher Shane Toller, 34, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, bound to gran jury.
Christopher Shane Toller, 34, speeding 19 mph over limit, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, pretrial conference March 23.
Christopher Shane Toller, 34, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference March 23.
Joseph Wheeler, 20, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of defaced firearm, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 16.
Joseph E. Wheeler, 20, no operators license, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 16.
March 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Zachary Cole Allen, 23, no or expired registration plates, dismissed.
Rosa L. Brewer, 71, public nuisance through accumulation of rubbish, failed to appear, issue summons for March 23.
Dennis D. Day, 41, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $250 cash bond.
Shane Durrenmatt, 20, trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference May 4.
Corey D. Foreman, 22, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance cocaine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference March 18.
Benny Lee Hill, 36, receiving stolen property, failed to appear, issue bench warrant, $500 cash bond.
Sara Lynn Ison, 38, no or expired registration plates, failed to appear, issue summons for April 1.
Michaela Jackson, 54, speeding 10 mph over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, notify DOT.
Kayla Faye Justice, 28, theft of identity of another without consent, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 23.
Tyler Ray Kabler, 24, failure to wear seat belt, failure to maintain insurance, failed to appear, issue summons for April 1.
Joseph Allen Mers, 28, no or expired registration plates, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, diverted; operating on a suspended or revoked license, dismissed.
Douglas Mowry, receiving stolen property under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500, failed to appear, issue summons for March 23.
Christopher L. Myrick, 28, fourth-degree assault, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 1.
Bernard E. Nunn, 50, DUI first offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference April 1.
Christian V,. Schwallie, 22, failure to wear seat belt, $25; failure to produce insurance card, dismissed; operating on a suspended or revoked license, amended to no license in possession, $100 and costs.
Nicole Marie Short, 34, alcohol intoxication, failed to appear, issue summons for April 1.
Anthony W. Solak, 20, no or expired registration plates, dismissed.
Wade C. Cloyd, 35, DUI first offense, DUI third offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference April 8.
Devon Lane Crowe, 22, driving on a DUI suspended license, 90 days, serve seven, costs.
William R. Gifford, 40, DUI second offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines; driving on a DUI suspended license, 90 days, serve seven concurrent; controlled substance prescription not in original container, 6o days conditionally discharged.
William R. Gifford, 40, failure to wear seat belt, $25; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, 90 days conditionally discharged concurrent, costs.
Kristen N. Jackson, 23, failure to produce insurance card, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 probated.
Tabitha M. Mullins, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference April 8, jury trial April 22.
Tabitha M. Mullins, 34, alcohol intoxication, 90 days conditionally discharged; third-degree criminal mischief, $25.
Joshua P. Warmouth, 34, theft by deception cold checks four counts, failed to appear, issue bench warrant.
Bobby Woods, 36, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference March 18.
Merranda Woods, 30, theft by unlawful taking from shipment, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference March 18.
William J Blevins, 37, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 18.
Nathaniel A. Gill, 34, second-degree disorderly conduct, 90 days conditionally discharged; second-degree wanton endangerment, 90 days, serve seven; menacing, 90 days, serve seven; public intoxication on a controlled substance, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Tonya K. Hadden, 37, public intoxication on controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference March 23.
Tonya K. Hadden, 37, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference March 23.
Margo Gross Holloway, 52, first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts, bound to grand jury.
Charles Ellis Jones, 58, flagrant non support, not guilty pleas entered, pretrial hearing waived.
Ashley Jordan, 32, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference March 18.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, no or expired registration plates, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, improper display of registration plates, pretrial conference March 16.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, bound to grand jury.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference March 16.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, not guilty plea entered, pretrial hearing March 16.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, distribution of sexually explicit images with no consent, pretrial conference March 16.
Brandon Newdigate, 40, first—degree stalking amended to violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, 180 days, serve 30, credit for time served concurrent.
Brandon Newdigate, 40, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, 180 days, serve 30, credit for time served concurrent.
Randall M. Powell, 48, theft by unlawful taking from building, theft by unlawful taking controlled substance, 90 days, serve seven, credit for time served.
David Charles Pribble, 35, public intoxication on a controlled substance, 90 days, credit for time served, balance conditionally discharged; terrorist threatening, 90 days, credit for time served, balance conditionally discharged.
Nathan Putney, 35, receiving stolen property, no operators license, pretrial conference March 16.
Nathan Putney, 35, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, public intoxication on a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, pretrial conference March 16.
March 16, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Brian Berry, 28, flagrant non support, not guilty plea entered, waived to grand jury.
Detroy Dashun Cooper, 31, fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, bound to gran jury.
Archie W. Cunningham, 27, theft of identity of another without consent, pretrial conference May 18.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, no or expired registration plates, dismissed; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, dismissed; failure to maintain insurance, $500, $400 probated, costs; improper display of registration plates, dismissed.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, third-degree criminal mischief, 14 days conditionally discharged; theft by unlawful taking, dismissed.
Billy J. Littleton, 39, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, waived to grand jury.
Billy Joe Littleton, 39, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO, 120 days conditionally discharged; distribution of sexually explicit images with no consent, 120 days conditionally discharged.
Nathan Putney, 35, receiving stolen property, no operators license, pretrial conference June 8.
Nathan Putney, 35, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, public intoxication on a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, waived to grand jury.
William Erskine Slater, 63, first-degree second offense trafficking in a controlled substance cocaine, waived to grand jury.
Tyler Sloan Wallace, 29, DUI first offense, guilty, sentencing per AOC guidelines.
Joseph Wheeler, 20, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of defaced handgun, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Joseph E. Wheeler, 20, no operators license, 90 days conditionally discharged; carrying a concealed deadly weapon, 90 days conditionally discharged concurrent.
David Wayne Brewer, 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police, DUI second offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, careless driving, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference May 18.
Robert Dale Farley II, 48, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree terroristic threatening, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference May 20.
Jeremy E. Zieglemeier, first-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance methamphetamine, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, first offense driving on a DUI suspended license, waived to grand jury.
March 18, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Patrick Dwayne Church, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. third-degree first offense trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, pretrial hearing May 13.
Ashley Jordan, 32, third-degree criminal trespassing, 90 days conditionally discharged; theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, 90 days conditionally discharged.
Tabitha M. Mullins, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, dismissed without prejudice.
Bobby Woods, 36, theft by unlawful taking form shipment, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference May 13.
Merranda N. Woods, 30, theft by unlawful taking form shipment, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference May 13.
William J. Blevins, 37, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, receiving stolen property, pretrial conference May 13.
Justin Aaron Heller, 34, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial confidence May 13.
Ashley Lynn Jordan, 32, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference May 13.
Rebecca Robinson, local city ordinance, pretrial conference May 13.
Rebecca Robinson, 47, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, pretrial conference May 13.