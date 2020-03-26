</p>

Pets or otherwise

It’s pretty bad when people care more about animals than they do protecting their own health. Animals carry diseases, pets or otherwise.

Best vice president

Mike Pence is one of the best qualified vice presidents that we have had. Why has his work not been applauded by the media?

Seniors deserve something

I’m wondering about the stimulus package they’re giving money too. What about the senior citizens that worked all of their life, paid taxes in, do they get anything? I know the others deserve it, too, more so, but the seniors deserve something, too.

Get away with it

They dog our president so bad, every time he’s on the radio or TV, but here just a short time ago when Chuck Schumer threatened people, other politicians, there wasn’t a thing said about that. I guess some politicians on some side can get by with anything, it’s alright. If our president had said what he said, the media would have went crazy about it.

Distancing and driving

Senator Johnson from Wisconsin tried to make the correlation between this virus that we have now and the cars out on the road and the people driving. In other words, this staying at home thing, and people out driving, there wasn’t any difference in it. I don’t know what his reasoning was, and if you do, I’d sure like to hear it, because staying at home and staying away from sick people is a different story from driving out on the road as far as I can see.

Chain gangs

Channel 5 had on one of the news things that there was a man in Kentucky that has the virus, and they are having to have the police stay there and guard him because he said there was no reason why he couldn’t go where he wanted to go. Well, they ought to do him like they did in Georgia on the chain gangs and stuff. Put a ball and chain on him, handcuffs and maybe shackles and let him stay there so they don’t have to have the police there guarding one idiot.

The Comment Line is 606-564-4045. A tape recorder is used to record messages. Please speak slowly and clearly and keep background noises low. It is not necessary to leave your name in order to participate in the Comment Line, however we ask that callers not dominate the medium. The Ledger Independent reserves the right to edit comments for libel, obscenities or other inappropriate material.

