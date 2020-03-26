Throwback Thursday

March 20, 2020
Mason County Property Transfers
Nelson M. Maynard and Kathryn T. Maynard to Nelson M. Maynard, Kathryn T. Maynard and Maynard Trust, parcel on Taylor Mill Road, no monetary consideration.
Paul R. Rogers, Clayetta Rogers, Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue and Fleming County Hospital to Kentucky Housing Corporation, 2282 Hill City View, $58,320.
Tonya S. Back, Tanya S. Lawrence and George Lawrence to Kelly Rose and Nicole Rose, 4244 Pleasant Ridge Road, $40,000.
Jeremy Darnell to Jeremy Darnell and Michelle Darnell, Clarks Run Road, no monetary consideration.
JLM Properties, LLC to James E. Keef and Kimberly A. Keef, 6019 Kentucky 3170, $45,500.
Jeremy Fryman to Allen A. Kalbaugh and Marianne E. Kalbaugh, 2307 Cedarwood Drive, $157,000.
Bradley Hopkins and Tiffany Dawn Hopkins to Russell William Marr and Laura Puente, 420 East Third Street, $500.
William Kachler Estate and Susan Louise Kachler to Brandon Bellingham and Whitney D. Bellingham, two parcels in Mason County, $168,500.
Jasmine Barbee to Kenneth Markins and Donna J. Markins, 2284 Canebrake Drive, $120,000.
Marvin Dale Helphinstine to Larry Heller, 47 West Second Street, $57,000.
Romie R. Griffey and Barbara Griffey to T and C Maysville Properties, LLC, 409 Forest Avenue, $60,000.
Dale M. Jefferson and Danica L. Jefferson to Klee Trading, LLC, 11 East Fourth Street, $40,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mario Properties, LLC, 4015 Lowell Road, May’s Lick, $25,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Mark Weiss and Anna Weiss, 7058 Mt Gilead Road, $45,150.
Jerry Littleton and Ruth Ann Littleton to Casey A. Bess, 4242 Pleasant Ridge Road, $13,000.
Robbie Emmons, Chantell Emmons, Tony Emmons, Mark Emmons, Gary Emmons, Kathy Emmons and Andrea Lynn Jones to Trevor Taylor and Kalyn Taylor, 1586 West Algonquin Drive, $140,000.
Licking Valley Community Action Program, Inc. to Gateway Community Service Organization, Inc., 409539 acre parcel north side of Parker Road, no monetary consideration.
William R. Coblentz and Donna S. Coblentz to William Luke Coblentz and Barbara Coblentz, 11.499 acres on Murphysville Road, $26,250.
Richard S. Hartman to Timothy Paul Coblentz, Christina R. Coblentz, William Luke Coblentz, Barbara Coblentz, Nathan James Coblentz, Anna Mae Coblentz, William R. Coblentz, Donna S. Coblentz, Melvin J. Shwartz, Barbara A. Shwartz, Joshua Marc Coblentz, 310 acres in Mason/Fleming County, $435,000.
Charles J. Whitehead and Jennie W. Whitehead to Rosemary Lawson, 2214 Buckingham Square, $84, 500.
James E. Robinson to Whitley Morgan, 41 Bryant Circle, $100,000.
Marie E. Miller to Donald Allen Lancaster and Donna May Lancaster, 2355 US 68, $80,000.
Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation, Inc. to City of Maysville, 217, 219 and 221 West Second Street, no monetary consideration.
JLM Properties, LLC to Dana S. Belcher, 6099 Kentucky 3170, $19,000.
Larry G. Harris Jr., Larry Harris and Tracci G. Frederick Harris to Colten T. Linville and Kayla M. Linville, 532 S. Algonquin Drive, $192,000.
Barbara R. Boone and Addison Lawrence Poe III to Lucas Muse, 3508 Germantown Road, $115,00.