Throwback Thursday

March 26, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
Political icon Wendell Ford visits the Maysville Court Day in 1967. Shown, from left, are Juanita Merrill, Glen Bishop and Bill Case, and behind Wendell Ford is Mike Denham.

