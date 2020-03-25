Hunkering down with memories

A cigarette in his left hand and garden hose in his right, a silver-haired gentleman guided the spray across the dusty sidewalk outside a small shop in Athens, Greece. Dressed in a blue button-down oxford, khakis and dark sunglasses, he seemed a little over-dressed for the task.
And I suppose that’s why the scene initially captured my attention.
Normally, I probably wouldn’t have noticed something so seemingly mundane, but my husband was securing a rental car, and that afforded me the opportunity to observe my surroundings a little more closely.
Water streamed forcefully across the sidewalk and into the street, taking with it a thin dark sludge. Once the sidewalk was cleared to his satisfaction, the man directed the water toward a young tree planted in an opening in the cement.
After a few moments, the man secured the cigarette in his mouth, walked toward the building and cut off the flow of water. He rolled up the hose, lifted a grate near the sidewalk, tucked the hose into the opening and walked back into the shop.
I was left to wonder, is this something he does every day? If so, I offered him a mental compliment for paying attention to such a small detail. Who would even realize the work he’d performed unless they’d seen him executing the chore? Perhaps he owns the shop. Maybe he is just helping out.
What I wonder now is: what is this gentleman experiencing today? Not really the individual, but who he represents: one of many random people across the globe whose path, whether knowingly or unknowingly, has intersected with ours. Too many to count.
In this time of unprecedented uncertainty, we find we are all making immeasurable collective social sacrifices. I’m sure our acquaintances across the globe are too. Following steps to stay safe ourselves and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hopefully behaving in a socially responsible way by socially distancing, videoconferencing, working remotely.
In the ever-evolving situation of responding to the pandemic, so much remains to be seen. Like so many integral parts of our lives, travel has been suspended and will certainly continue to be affected for years to come.
In the meantime, we hunker down with our memories. With recollections of events and people with whom we’ve had the fortunate opportunity to share a moment in time. No matter how simple the interaction.
More importantly, though, we remember in our hearts and in our prayers all our friends here and across the globe.
(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)