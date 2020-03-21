-

For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7

“The Lord is my light and my salvation — whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life — of whom shall I be afraid?” Psalm 27:1

We shall not fear — our God is mighty

The God we serve is a mighty God. Our God is power, strength, faithfulness, and courage. We were created in the image of God Almighty. In God, there is no fear, in God there is no worry, in God there is not doubt. God is life and God is light. What does he ask of us in times on trial? God only asks for our faith and trust. What also helps trying times? Thanksgiving. As we weather the storm, we should praise His Holy Name for the peace He extends and for much, much more.

When the world gets nervous and unrest seems to loom, we, the children of God stand firm, and our reliance on God and our hope in His good plan are like beacons of hope lighting the way for others to safely come home. We stand, not in assurance of our own strength, rather in the assurance of the power and faithfulness of God. We know that all creation groans in the wake of sin. Things will get hard, things will try us, but God is faithful to remain our stronghold in times of trouble.

What happens to people when they fall in love? They think about their beloved. They spend time considering their beloved’s character and personality. They spend as much time possible talking to their beloved. They give of themselves for their beloved. They consider themselves blessed to be loved by such a marvelous person.

Perhaps this time of scaling back and repose is a time to rediscover our first love. There are many times in our lives when we have to reassess our priorities- some monthly, others yearly, and others longer still. If we were all honest, we would probably that find we don’t give the same affection and energy to God that we would to a person we love here on earth.

Maybe, during this time, we can slow down and focus on Christ, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith. When we spend time talking with God and reading His word, we are reminded of His loving nature, His unfailing commitment to His children, and His redeeming power. When we allow ourselves to be swallowed up by His Spirit, we are transformed. Maybe this is the time we needed to rekindle the fire of love for our Father that we’ve let become embers. It’s possible this could be a time of true revival with hearts ablaze for the Kingdom. When do people tend to seek Him most? In times of trouble.

When we choose to think about God and His wonderous works, we see things differently. We become grateful for the things we have, and we don’t long for things we don’t. We become thankful for everything God has done on our behalf. For each and every one of His children, He has done so very much. Think of His deliverance, His gifts, His promises.

When we choose to believe the truths of the Bible, we ask for bigger things. For example, if we continually read, “fear not” we will believe it and ask for courage. When we read over and over that God will provide, we dare to believe Him when things look uncertain. When we are encouraged to praise and give thanks in times of hardship, which is counterintuitive, we praise, and things change.

Whenever an unsettled feeling envelops us, we can throw it off with truths of Gods word. What should we be pondering in this uncharted time? We should try reminding ourselves: Jesus has already won the battle. There is noting that takes Him by surprise. We have power, love, and sound minds. We don’t have to worry, doubt, panic, or fear. God will provide. God will sustain. God sees all, knows all, and is in all places. God is our refuge, strong tower, and firm foundation. God will fight for us. God has endowed us with His power. His words will never fail. He hears us and answers our prayers. God comforts His children. The battle is the Lord’s.

It never hurts to have a mantra to repeat whenever we are tempted to worry. Try something like: My God is Power. My God is Mighty. My God overcomes. I am His and He is mine. God is good to me.

Tell the Devil to get back because He has NO power over us. No fear, no doubt, no powers of hell and come between us and the love God has for us. We will not be shaken! On Christ the solid rock we stand!

Rest in His unfailing love, seek first His kingdom, and all other things will be added to us.

“When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought joy to my soul.” Psalm 94:19

“’For I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you. Do not be afraid, for I myself will help you,’ declares the Lord, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel.” Isaiah 41:13-1-

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

