No Russia?

This is an interest of mine, I watch all of the news channels to get, I hope, correct information, and I read the daily paper, but nothing is ever said about Russia. Don’t you think that is strange when no channel mentions Russia in this pandemic?

Enjoying Bailey, Wilkinson

I really enjoyed the story that Ron Bailey had in the paper about the Maysville Bulldogs and the game that wasn’t supposed to have happened, and how they wasn’t supposed to have won. That guy has got a great memory, and really tells a good story. Another one I thought was really good was the one about Marge Schott, Cow Whisperer. I remember that when that happened, but I didn’t remember about them calling Marge the Cow Whisperer, but I do remember them having it on TV where they tried to catch the cow and they would show it every night on TV.

Return to regular programming

I agree, it’s great to be informed, but the media is taking this coronavirus to the extreme. I have seen the governor of Ohio on I know 10 times within 36 hours, and he’s on an hour at each time. So if you’re not informed by now, and you don’t know what’s going on, or you don’t know the upkeep of ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox Network, the local communications of the newspapers, there’s something wrong with you or you live in a cave. The media needs to quit hyping this up. You understand what’s going on, how to protect yourself, so let’s return to our regular programming please.

The Comment Line is 606-564-4045. A tape recorder is used to record messages. Please speak slowly and clearly and keep background noises low. It is not necessary to leave your name in order to participate in the Comment Line, however we ask that callers not dominate the medium. The Ledger Independent reserves the right to edit comments for libel, obscenities or other inappropriate material.

