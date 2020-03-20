Helping area businesses cope with coronavirus restrictions

March 20, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
Vicki Steigleder

Wow! None of us have ever lived through anything like we are experiencing right now. We at the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce are looking for ways to help our area businesses.

The Chamber, in conjunction with Tourism, Main Street and the Industrial Authority, have created a Facebook page for local restaurants and retail businesses to share how they are coping with the Coronavirus Restrictions: Making It Work in Maysville. Please like the page and try to spend $5 a day at a local business – Gift Cards count too!

The Kentucky Chamber has added resources for businesses to their website: kychamber.com/coronavirus.

The CDC has a special section of their website to provide Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers. The web address is long so search online for CDC Coronavirus Guide for Businesses.

The State of Kentucky has a great website with information regarding the Coronavirus in Kentucky: kycovid19.ky.gov.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Kentucky will be or will soon be added to the list. Small business that would like to apply for the SBA Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) are encouraged to go to their website www.sba.gov/disaster and start the application process. For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail [email protected].

Many of our planned Chamber meetings will, most likely, not happen. But, at this writing, we believe our FREE Shred Day is still a GO! On April 9th, if you are a Chamber Member and have documents to shred, bring them to the parking lot along Bridge Street and Rotary Park. A Document Destruction truck will be parked there from 11 am to 1 pm. You can drive your car beside the truck, get out, unload your documents (please, just 2 or 3 boxes per company) and either watch them be shredded or head back to work. Again, you must be a Chamber member to participate.

This month, I’d like to say Thank You to all of of the entities/agencies that work so well together. To Maysville and Mason County governments, our Buffalo Trace Area Development District, and our Police, Sheriff and Fire Departments, thank you for putting our community first and making this a great place to live.

We will get through this! #TeamMasonCounty.

Vicki Steigleder