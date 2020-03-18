Our travels in Greece last summer took us through tight city streets and wide-open highways. When passing through Mykines, our journey led my husband and me across a battered farm road lined with endless rows of trees.

Once we emerged from the side road and back onto the main road, we spied a repurposed wooden door doubling as a hand-painted sign. A bright orange oval secured to the top of the door advertised “juice,” penned in English. Underneath, the following words, also in English, appeared in descending order: ceramics, antiques, traditional products and cafe. A hand-painted cup and saucer with three wavy lines representing steam completed the sign.

Behind the sign stood a modern concrete-block warehouse. “Antiques,” painted in black and white, all caps, stretched across its metal roof.

“Want to stop?” my husband asked.

I did.

In our quest to traverse the Peloponnese region of Greece to visit as many significant archeological sites as time would allow, we had stumbled across an unexpected gem.

An antique blue Volkswagen, a Trojan Horse constructed from reclaimed wood and two white silos adorned the inviting exterior lot. Reclaimed wood, worn and pieced together, and outlined with smooth, large white stones, provided the path to the door of the Silo Art Factory.

Inside, the warehouse was sectioned off to highlight various styles of art made from repurposed materials. The architectural salvage featured furniture, such as couches, tables and chairs made from shutters, doors. Antiques, clay vases and other artifacts were given new life after being crafted into other forms of collectibles.

Tables lined with supplies clearly waited for artisans to return to their tasks. My husband and I admired the work, although we would not be making any purchases. We didn’t take any photos inside, either, out of respect to the artists who were creating one-of-a-kind pieces.

“Would you like a cup of coffee or a soft drink?” offered one of the two women working that day.

“Coffee would be great,” I replied, and she led us to a small snack bar back outside and near the road.

We complimented her on the art and thanked her for her hospitality, and she wished us safe travels. Before returning to our car, my husband and I stopped in the silos for a quick look. Tables and chairs had been arranged to encourage gathering, and a glass floor provided a look at the equipment below.

In comparison to the archeological wonders we had seen in Delphi and Olympia, this stop could not compare, of course. But it was in a category of its own. It wasn’t planned, but there was still good to be gained from it.

As the reality of our new normal sets in, we have to look for the good. To press on. And we have to learn from life’s unexpected detours.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at marj.appelman@gmail.com.)

A glass floor in the silo allows visitors a look at the equipment below. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_2chairs.jpg A glass floor in the silo allows visitors a look at the equipment below. A painted bike adorns the grounds of The Silo Art Factory in Mykines, Greece. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_bike.jpg A painted bike adorns the grounds of The Silo Art Factory in Mykines, Greece. A sign, written in English, announces an art factory in Mykines, Greece. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_silosign.jpg A sign, written in English, announces an art factory in Mykines, Greece. Two white silos are on the property of The Silo Art Factory in Mykines, Greece. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_silos.jpg Two white silos are on the property of The Silo Art Factory in Mykines, Greece. The Silo Art Factory features a modest cafe in Mykines, Greece. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_deck.jpg The Silo Art Factory features a modest cafe in Mykines, Greece. Inside the silo is a place for gathering at The Silo Art Factory in Mykines, Greece. https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_windows.jpg Inside the silo is a place for gathering at The Silo Art Factory in Mykines, Greece.