The Mason-Bracken County Bar Association is pleased to announce the 20th annual Law Day Scholarship Essay Contest.

A $500 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior for Mason County High School, St. Patrick High School, Bracken County High School or Augusta Independent High School, based upon an essay written by the senior on the annual Law Day theme. This year’s theme is “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: The 19th Amendment at 100.”

Specific information regarding the scholarship and essay can be obtained from Delores Baker, Law Day chairman, 134 West Third Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056 (606-564-7969), or from the guidance counselors at Mason County, Bracken County, St. Patrick or Augusta Independent high schools.