Coronavirus pandemic — To panic or not to panic?

March 14, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
Robert Roe
-

My friend Robert a couple of days ago called me a germophobe. Not just a germophobe, but a phobic of Howie Mandelian proportions. That’s saying a lot.

True, I immediately wash my hand after having shaken the hands of another. Yes, I try to avoid large crowds and most shopping opportunities in the effort to decrease the chances of exposure to germs. But does that make me a germophobe?

And why, in the face of what has been declared a global pandemic, am I surprisingly calm? One word: information.

For years, Buffalo Trace District Health Department Executive Director Allison Adams has visited the WFTM studios to share with us all the health community’s protocols for the eventuality of an epidemic or pandemic.

Here’s the reason you can sleep at ease tonight. The Health Department, as well as our other health care professionals and first responders, are constantly thinking, planning and preparing in case an event like the Coronavirus should occur. I’ve seen the Standard Operating Procedures manual. It contains responses and reactions to occurrences such as this, with the goal of minimizing not only the damage a health event can bring, but also dialing back the concern and the misinformation an occurrence like this brings to our population.

Adams has, for as long as I have known her, preached common sense steps to avoid getting sick. They are so simple even I can understand them. And yet people continue to act like simpler is not always better. It boggles the mind.

The three that easily come to mind are 1) Wash your hands. We are a tactile species, which means germs are transferred to us quite easily. We can wash them off just as easily, if we only think.

2) If you must cough, do it into your elbow. Imagine a slice of bread, a knife and a jar of peanut butter. Using the knife, you slather a healthy smear of peanut butter on the bread. In this example, the bread is your hand and the peanut butter is the germ. Cough into your hand and you have a great germ-to-surface area ready to touch and infect your phone, the photocopier, and any other item other people share with you. Great job, Typhoid Mary. You’re an inspiration to us all.

And 3) If you are sick, STAY HOME. I know what your mommy told you, but here is an unfortunate truth bomb headed your way: You are not the center of the universe. The world still goes on when you duck out for a day or two.

Coming to work sick is not a sign of commitment to the company. Nor is it a testament to your toughness. It is, however, a selfish, childish way of infecting your co-workers while hiding under the veneer of being a team player. Guess what? Tom Brady wouldn’t do that to his Patriots. And you are no Tom Brady.

Do you think I am being tough on you? It’s because I care. Also, because I did the same thing until I became Manager at WFTM. Being responsible for other people quickly changes your perspective. You make an employee sick, you potentially take money out of their pocket. And THAT is a major managerial no-no.

So listen to Allison Adams and our health care professionals, follow a handful of simple steps to keep yourself germ-free and, hopefully, you’ll weather the storm of COVID-19 safe, sound and healthy.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Roe-3.jpg

Robert Roe