Expanding our comfort zone: Trusting God’s plan

Challenging ourselves is important. Choosing to challenge ourselves means we push the boundaries of our comfort zones, and we open ourselves up to greater God-activity. Pushing against the confines of our comfort zone is not be easy, but it is worth it. Challenging Ourselves is hard because we simply prefer comfort over discomfort.

So, what exactly is a comfort zone? The oxford dictionary defines a Comfort Zone as, “a place or situation where one feels safe or at ease and without stress.”

We set up buffers that keep us feeling comfortable. What about the buffers we set up spiritually? Are there lines we won’t cross because they will cause us discomfort? For example, are we willing to share our testimony or share the truth of God’s grace if someone asks?

How comfortable do we feel regarding some of the following: service, trust, forgiveness, and submission. Rick Warren once said, “God’s ultimate goal for your life on earth is not comfort, but character development. He wants you to grow up spiritually and become like Christ.”

There are three reasons why challenging our comfort zones is important. 1. God has a plan for us, that only we can do. 2. God wants our faith to grow and our character to develop. 3. God uses our livse to impact others. People are watching us, and when they see God through our actions, they may encouraged to seek Him more.

We can see these principles at work in a passage about a humble, nondescript disciple named Ananias. Verses taken from Acts 9:10-18.

“Now there was a disciple at Damascus named Ananias; and the Lord said to him in a vision, “Ananias.” And he said, “Here I am, Lord.” 11And the Lord said to him, “Get up and go to the street called Straight, and inquire at the house of Judas for a man from Tarsus named Saul, for he is praying, 12and he has seen in a vision a man named Ananias come in and lay his hands on him, so that he might regain his sight.”

Here we see point one. God has a plan that only we can fulfill. God choose Ananias to go and pray over Saul. He could have chosen anyone, but the task was given to Ananias. God plans all things, and he puts us right where He wants us. We can refuse to submit to our callings because we’re afraid or uncomfortable, but when we fail to act, something special for the kingdom is left undone.

13But Ananias answered, “Lord, I have heard from many about this man, how much harm he did to Your saints at Jerusalem; 14and here he has authority from the chief priests to bind all who call on Your name.” 15But the Lord said to him, “Go, for he is a chosen instrument of Mine, to bear My name before the Gentiles and kings and the sons of Israel; 16for I will show him how much he must suffer for My name’s sake.”

Point two is seen here. God wants our faith to grow and our character to develop.

Ananias, at first, questioned God asking are you sure you want “me” to go to “him”? He reminds God-he’s killing people like me. He all but said, come on God, I might die, if I go. Do I Have to?

God didn’t give Ananias much verbal comfort. His command of “Go” also held the command of trust Me. I’m guessing God gave Ananias that unexplainable calm and courage to act on his faith, like He does for us so many times. Ananias’ courage was tested as well as his trust. After this experience, Ananias’s faith must have experienced a jolt of new life.

17So Ananias departed and entered the house, and after laying his hands on him said, “Brother Saul, the Lord Jesus, who appeared to you on the road by which you were coming, has sent me so that you may regain your sight and be filled with the Holy Spirit.” 18And immediately there fell from his eyes something like scales, and he regained his sight, and he got up and was baptized;”

Point three. Saul’s life was radically impacted by this encounter. He had been on a mission to hunt down Christians in this area, and he had a literally blinding God-experience and was in prayer. The man revealed to him in prayer arrived, healed him, and baptized him. It’s possible that most the questions Saul had been pouring out to God in his blinded state were answered when the scales fell from his eyes, and he took in the sight of Ananias bravely proclaiming the Lord’s business. That must have struck Saul as courageous and noteworthy. Who was this man intentionally seeking him out in the name of God? His God must be the real thing.

These last two verses really encapsulate all three points. Ananias was the right man for the job of healing and enlightening Saul. I think Ananias’ faith was rejuvenated and his heart made ready to follow God into even scarier terrain. This experience probably benefitted Ananias as much as it did Saul. Both men walked away changed. But Saul’s life would never be the same, because Ananias trusted God and acted boldly despite his personal discomfort.

Ananias responded like many of us do when we are surprised by the magnitude of an opportunity set before us. We almost feel defeated before we start. We look at the “dangers” over the victories. We ask questions looking for a reason to justify why we shouldn’t do the things God asks us to. Ananias was justified in his questioning because his very life might be on the line. He didn’t say I won’t go, but rather he was looking for confirmation that he would be safe. God didn’t give it. He just said Go.

God doesn’t mind if we ask Him questions. He knows we are working with limited foresight and understanding. But God knows that we can’t grow and develop if we keep ourselves in a little box, and God wants us to grow. Our potential will never be tapped out if we are living in submission to Christ.

The beautiful part of this account is despite Ananias’ discomfort and fear, he obeyed. He trusted in God’s plan and he went to Saul. Ananias was privileged to be part of one of the greatest men of faith’s first steps in Christ. We aren’t told how long Ananias spent with the newly transformed Saul. It could have been hours or days or even weeks. Ananias could have taught Saul about Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection or even how to pray. Maybe he led him in some prayers for forgiveness? We just don’t know. Whatever passed between these two men was surely marked a change for both of them.

God wants us to heed the example of this humble disciple who obey and saw a reward. God wants to use us in very specific ways. Our choosing to listen to God and obey His direction might be the difference between our friends conversion story or our community’s revival.

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.

