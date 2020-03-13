</p>

Drug rehab facility

This is something I don’t understand here in Mason County. We have a strong push for a smoke-free county, which is OK, but we’re not working very hard on a getting a facility for drug rehab. As I understand it, Mason County is rated very high in the state of Kentucky for drug abuse. I really believe this is a huge problem. Let’s get behind the group of ministers that are working on a drug rehab facility and promote that along with the smoke-free campaign. It will be huge for our people here in Mason County. Please, let’s work on this.

Jobs lost, customers too

Shame on some Maysville stores that have gone to all electronic self-checkout systems. I am a senior citizen, who was a sales clerk for years and checked out customers. I enjoyed the personal connection with them. This all self-checkout system is to save paying employees to do the cashiering. Many jobs are lost, and many customers are, too.

A lot to fill a spot

I read a while back in the paper about up in the east end, they were talking about filling in that spot. That person had a very good idea, but, there’s a whole lot more involved in filling up that hole than what they think. You can’t take in a tinker-toy and haul in one load of dirt in a pickup truck a fill up a spot and take care of it. It takes a lot of money, a lot of planning, and a lot holding it up to make it work.

Fired up

This is about Aberdeen-Huntington Township Fire and EMS. Why should us taxpayers vote for fire and EMS levies, and you all don’t show up 90 percent of the time to answer a life squad car to a fire department call? Another fire department life squad has to make runs for you all. The trustees need to find out what the problem is.

Against daylight savings

I hope everyone who likes daylight savings time is happy — for me, I’ve been getting up at 5 a.m. Well now, when I get up at 5 a.m., actually, it’s 4 a.m. Although in the afternoon when my shift says 6 p.m., actually it’s 5 p.m. I don’t like getting up early in the cold, so I don’t know who invented this daylight savings time, but I think we as Americans should be allowed to vote. I can predict that 90 percent of the factory where I work, everybody in that factory would vote against daylight savings time, because of getting up that early before we have to travel.

Corona ploy

Well they tried the impeachment, now the liberal media is using a disease to try and get to Trump. Thirty thousand people die from the flu every year, less than 3,000 people nation-wide have died from the corona virus. You do the math. This is all a put-up deal to get Trump defeated.