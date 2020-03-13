Food, like nature, is not our friend

Robert Roe
I was treated to a bag of pistachios over the weekend. My bride was kind enough to pick up a helping of the delectable snack while shopping and I immediately started to devour them with the appropriate gusto.

Of course, the nuts were not shelled, so I had to use my fingernails to try to pry open the hard exterior to reach the tasty treat inside. The result, after eating half a bag, was a split thumbnail and a lot of pain. I’m not complaining, mind you. No pain no gain, after all. And through that work I gained myself some yummy pistachios.

I am, however, starting to think that food is in league with nature – it only wants to hurt mankind. Pistachio Nail is just the tip of the iceberg of woe that befalls people daily for having the temerity to try to nourish themselves. For example, have you ever had a case of Cap’n Crunch Mouth? If, like yours truly, you occasionally enjoy the delicious breakfast treat dry instead of drowned in moo juice, you know the feeling of the havoc wreaked upon the roof of your mouth courtesy of the abrasive but scrumptious breakfast comestible.

I dare say there are none among us who have been spared a painful case of Fire Tongue. You know, the moment you scarf a ginormous bite of some steaming hot delicacy without letting it cool, only to have your piehole become the literal Mouth of Hell. As you try unsuccessfully to douse the flames erupting from your mouth, you look at your delicious meal in despair, consigned to gingerly avoiding the blisters on your tongue by carefully nibbling your suddenly tasteless plateful of Who Cares Anymore.

The bane of biters but the delight of dentists must be Gristle Tooth. This is the culinary version of the spring-loaded snake in a gag can of peanuts – you are eating a burger, in no way a chore for your chompers, when suddenly you clamp down on something that rattles your teeth – nay, shakes your whole body to the core. For me, it was snapping into a Slim Jim which split one of my teeth in two. A root canal and a crown later, I left the dentist once again whole…and ready for a Slim Jim.

Which do you think is worse to have stuck between your teeth: the irritating strings on bananas, or the dreaded celery straps? To be fair, I wonder if that is not so much a food issue as it is a design flaw in teeth. Why aren’t humans equipped with just one big curved Chopper on the top of your mouth and another big Nasher on the bottom? You could tell toothpicks and dental floss goodbye!

In the meantime, as I wince at the touch of my fractured thumb nail, the remaining half of that bag of pistachios stares seductively at me from across the room. Is it worth a little bit of extra pain for more culinary pleasure? Well, maybe just one more…

