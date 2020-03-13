Pancake breakfast canceled

March 13, 2020 Ledger Independent Uncategorized 0
The May’s Lick Lions Club regrets to announce that plans for a pancake breakfast for Saturday, March 14, have been canceled due to health concerns in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. -

The May’s Lick Lions Club regrets to announce that plans for a pancake breakfast for Saturday, March 14, have been canceled due to health concerns in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The May’s Lick Lions Club regrets to announce that plans for a pancake breakfast for Saturday, March 14, have been canceled due to health concerns in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.
https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_6605-2-.jpgThe May’s Lick Lions Club regrets to announce that plans for a pancake breakfast for Saturday, March 14, have been canceled due to health concerns in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.